Final Day of Italian Championships Brings 6 More Worlds Qualifiers

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Through the final day of the 2019 Italian Championships, below are the swimmers who have earned individual World Championships-qualifying times. We will relay the final roster for Gwangju as soon as it is published by the Italian Swimming Federation.

Women’s 800m free – Simona Quadarella, 8:25.55

Men’s 400m free – Gabriele Detti, 3:43.36; Marco De Tullio 3:46.89

Women’s 100m breast – Arianna Castiglioni, 1:06.92 (prelims) & 1:07.11; Martina Carraro, 1:07.04

Men’s 200m fly – Federico Burdisso, 1:54.64

Men’s 50m free – Andrea Vergani, 21.53

Women’s 100m fly – Elena Di Liddo, 57.80 (57.61 prelims)

Men’s 100m back – Thomas Ceccon, 53.60

Men’s 100m breast – Fabio Scozzoli, 59.52

Women’s 200m free – Federica Pellegrini, 1:56.60

Men’s 800m free – Gabriele Detti, 7:43.83; Gregorio Paltrinieri, 7:45.35

Women’s 100m free – Federica Pellegrini, 53.72

Women’s 1500m free – Simona Quadarella, 16:04.02.

Women’s 100m back – Margherita Panziera, 59.77

Men’s 200m back – Matteo Restivo, 1:56.45

Men’s 200m free – Filippo Megli, 1:46.56

Women’s 50m breast – Martina Carraro, 30.56; Benedetta Pilato, 30.61

Men’s 50m breast – Fabio Scozzoli, 26.82; Nicolo Martingenghi, 26.98

Women’s 200m back – Margherita Panziera, 2:05.72

Men’s 1500m free – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 14:38.34