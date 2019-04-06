Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

19-Year-Old Norgaard Wipes Out Glaesner’s 1500 Free Record From 2009

2019 DANISH OPEN

While competing on day 2 of the 2019 Danish Open, the primary meet that qualifies Denmark’s elite swimmers for this summer’s World Championships, Alexander Aslak Norgaard threw down a new national record in the men’s 1500m freestyle.

Entering tonight’s session, Norgaard’s personal best rested at the 15:10.88 he registered last year in Helsinki at the European Junior Championships, That time gave the 19-year-old the silver medal at those championships.

Tonight, however, Norgaard dipped slashed that lifetime best to bits, stopping the clock at a quick 14:55.56 to take the gold ahead of clubmate and former NC State standout Anton Ipsen. Ipsen settled for silver in 14:58.09.

Both men qualify for Gwangju by beating the 15:07.38 selection standard, giving Norgaard another feather in the cap of his young career. With his performance tonight, teen Norgaard now sits 4th in the world, as Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri nailed a world’s best of 14:38.34 tonight as well.

The old Danish national record was represented by Mads Glaesner’s time of 14:58.55 from way back at the 2009 edition of these championships.

