19-Year-Old Norgaard Wipes Out Glaesner’s 1500 Free Record From 2009

2019 DANISH OPEN
- Friday, April 5th – Tuesday, April 9th
- Taastrup Swimming Center
- LCM
- Meet Site
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- World Championships Selection Criteria
- Start List
- Day 1 Recap
- Live Results
While competing on day 2 of the 2019 Danish Open, the primary meet that qualifies Denmark’s elite swimmers for this summer’s World Championships, Alexander Aslak Norgaard threw down a new national record in the men’s 1500m freestyle.
Entering tonight’s session, Norgaard’s personal best rested at the 15:10.88 he registered last year in Helsinki at the European Junior Championships, That time gave the 19-year-old the silver medal at those championships.
Tonight, however, Norgaard dipped slashed that lifetime best to bits, stopping the clock at a quick 14:55.56 to take the gold ahead of clubmate and former NC State standout Anton Ipsen. Ipsen settled for silver in 14:58.09.
Both men qualify for Gwangju by beating the 15:07.38 selection standard, giving Norgaard another feather in the cap of his young career. With his performance tonight, teen Norgaard now sits 4th in the world, as Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri nailed a world’s best of 14:38.34 tonight as well.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 1500 FREE
WELLBROCK
14.44.80
|2
|Sun
YANG
|CHN
|14.55.00
|03/31
|3
|Franko
Grgić
|CRO
|14:56.55
|03/16
|4
|Daniel
JERVIS
|GBR
|14.57.48
|03/15
|5
|Jack
McLOUGHLIN
|AUS
|14.58.81
|12/18
The old Danish national record was represented by Mads Glaesner’s time of 14:58.55 from way back at the 2009 edition of these championships.
Leave a Reply