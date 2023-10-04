Euro Juniors Runner-Up Lisa Nystrand Verbals to NC State for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sweden’s Lisa Nystrand has made a verbal commitment to North Carolina State University and will join the women’s swimming and diving team in the fall of 2024. She wrote on social media:

“I am so happy and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at North Carolina State University! Honored that I get to be a part of the Wolfpack! GO PACK🐺❤️”

Nystrand trains with the club team Simklubben Neptun in Stockholm and represents Sweden internationally. An IM/breaststroke/backstroke specialist, she competed at 2023 European Junior Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, this past summer and took home a silver medal in the 400 IM with a PB of 4:45.06. She was also a finalist in the 200 IM (7th, 2:16.68), 100 breast (8th, 1:11.84), and 200 breast (6th, 2:29.48), and she split 2:03.53 on the 4×200 free relay. She clocked lifetime bests in the two breaststroke events in semi-finals (1:09.02/ 2:29.25).

At the SCM Nordic Championships in Norway last December, she won the 200 breast (2:23.50), 200 IM (2:10.28), and 400 IM (4:38.09) and came away with PBs in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 200 free (2:00.31 leading off the 4×200 free relay). She recently notched a lifetime best in the SCM 400 IM (4:37.12), a race she won by 20 seconds at the Swedish Swim Games in Upplands Väsby.

Best SCM times:

400 IM – 4:37.12 (4:09.65)

200 IM – 2:10.28 (1:57.36)

200 breast – 2:23.50 (2:09.27)

100 breast – 1:07.55 (1:00.85)

200 back – 2:09.85 (1:56.98)

Best LCM times:

400 IM – 4:45.06 (4:11.04)

200 IM – 2:14.64 (1:58.41)

200 breast – 2:29.25 (2:10.85)

100 breast – 1:09.02 (1:00.37)

200 back – 2:16.32 (2:00.64)

The Wolfpack have also pulled in verbal commitments for fall 2024 from #3 Leah Shackley, #5 Erika Pelaez, #13 Lily Christianson, and Katya Ivanov. Because the inevitable comparison will be made to the last Swedish swim star to matriculate at NC State, it’s worth pointing out the improvements Sophie Hansson made during her time in Raleigh:

Sophie Hansson 2017 2021 SCM 50 breast 30.11 29.55 100 breast 1:05.26 1:03.50 200 breast 2:23.16 2:18.13 LCM 50 breast 30.90 30.31 100 breast 1:07.59 1:05.66 200 breast 2:28.09 2:23.82

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.