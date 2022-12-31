TAC Titans Breaststroker Katya Ivanov (2024) Verbals to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katya Ivanov, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Apex, North Carolina, has announced her decision to swim and study at North Carolina State University beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I chose NC State because I felt immediately at home with the great kids on the team and because of the bond I felt with the coaches. When I went on my academic tour I felt at ease that I would be able to balance swim life with my academic pursuits. To top it off, being close to home and family is a bonus. Can’t wait to run with the pack! 🐺🐺🐺”

Ivanov attends Crossroads Flex High School and trains with TAC Titans. A breast/IM specialist, we named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits in the class of 2024 for her breaststroke times. At the 2022 NCHSAA 4A State Championship, then a sophomore at Apex High School, she came in third in the 100 breast (1:02.89) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:01.72) and earned PBs in both events during prelims (1:02.53/2:01.48). She broke the Apex program record in the 200 IM with her 2:01.48.

A month later, at Cary Sectionals, she improved her 100 breast time to 1:02.33 and notched a PB in the 200 breast (2:13.97) while finishing second in both A finals.

She closed out a strong long course season at Cary Sectionals, where she was seventh in the 200 breast (2:36.27), 14th in the 100 breast (1:13.61), and 13th in the 400 IM (4:59.65).

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:13.97

100 breast – 1:02.33

200 IM – 2:01.48

400 IM – 4:22.56

Ivanov will suit up for the Wolfpack with fellow class of 2028 commits Erika Pelaez (#6 in the class) and Lily Christianson (#7). The training group is off to a good start, as Christianson goes 1:01/2:00 in the 100 breast and 200 IM and Pelaez is a 1:59/4:17 IMer.

