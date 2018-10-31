Entry Lists Posted For Bolzano

22nd International Swimmeeting Südtirol in Bolzano

The 22nd International Swimmeeting Südtirol in Bolzano, Italy is set to take place this weekend, with short course meters racing scheduled for Saturday, November 3rd and Sunday, November 4th. Unique to the competition is that senior swimmers are limited to just 2 races a piece

30-year-old Fabio Scozzoli has proven age is just a number, winning silver in the 50m breast behind British beast Adam Peaty at this year’s European Championships in Glasgow. Scozzoli set the Italian National Record in the SCM version of the 50m breast at the 2017 European Short Course Championships in Denmark as well.

However, on the opposite end of the age spectrum sits Scozzoli’s domestic rival Nicolo Martinenghi, who snagged Italy’s LCM 100m breaststroke record at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships. He earned 2 new World Junior Records while competing in Copenhagen, including the 50m and 100m breaststroke events. However, the teen underwent surgery on his nasal septum in December 2017 He wound up pulling out of this year’s European Championships with a groin inury as well.

American Olympians Lia Neal and Kelsi Dahlia are set to compete in Bolzano, as are their Team Elite teammates Kendyl Stewart, Madison Kennedy and newcomer Ali DeLoof. World Record holder Kathleen Baker of the stars n’ stripes is also scheduled to race.

They’ll be joined by Brazilian speedster Matheus Santana, Italian powerhouse Marco Orsi and Youth Olympic Games standout Thomas Ceccon.