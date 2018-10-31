Howard Bison Secure Verbal Commitment from Reese Samuel

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Reese Samuel has verbally committed to swim for Howard University’s class of 2023. Samuel is a senior at Upper Saint Clair High School where he focuses on free and fly. After notching personal bests in his short course events during the 2017-18 high school season, Samuel embarked on his first full long course season in two years. Swimming with Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics, he competed at PEAQ Steel City Invite in May, MLAC Summer Celebration in June, and Eric Namesnik Memorial in July. In the 50m free, he took 9/10 off his previous PB off the bat, then proceeded to drop almost 1/10 each of the next three times he swam the event to finish 4/10 faster than his first 50 of the season. Similarly, in the 100 fly, he improved on his previous PB by 3 seconds in the first meet of the summer. From there, he dropped another 4.6 seconds to finish with 1:02.99. While he only swam the 100 free once, he nevertheless went 3 seconds faster than his entry time.

The Howard Bison compete in the CCSA, which only scores two finals at the conference meet. He is close to scoring in both the 50 free and 100 fly, and would already make Howard’s top-10 list in the fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.43

100 free – 50.31

100 fly – 53.69