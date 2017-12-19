World Junior Record Holder Martinenghi Undergoes Surgery

As reported on our sister site, SwimSwam Italy, fast-moving breaststroker Nicolo Martinenghi has undergone surgery immediately following his impressive performances at the European Short Course Championships. The surgery was rather routine in nature, with the 18-year-old undergoing work on his tonsils, per his Instagram acount.

Coach Marco Pedoja told Swimbiz that Martingenghi’s tonsils would often affect his performance, ‘especially under stress for important races’, As such, Pedoja said, “We decided to anticipate the operation, to take away the thought.”

The World Junior Record holder also had his nasal septum worked on, as it was ‘deviated from birth’, according to his coach. “It didn’t allow him to breathe well.” Taking advantage of the holiday break, Martinenghi is expected to return to the water in early January, headed to a camp in Tenerife later that month.

The Italian teen earned 2 new World Junior Records while competing in Copenhagen last week, including a 26.31 mark in the 50m breaststroke and a time of 57.27 in the 100m breaststroke. Martinenghi ultimately finished in 8th place in the former and 7th place in the latter event.