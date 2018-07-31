England’s Butler Continues Derby Breaststroke Tradition W/ Age Records

2018 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Along with British age group records being thrown down by the likes of 14-year-old Cameron Williams and 17-year-old Archie Goodburn, the 2018 British Summer Championships also saw notable national records fall by the wayside as well.

City of Derby’s Gregory Butler fired off new English age records for 17-year-olds in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke. Claiming silver in the 17/18 shorter sprint at Ponds Forge, Butler produced a new personal best and age record of 28.14, while the teen also took gold in the 17/18 100m breast in 1:01.23.

Butler’s performances at these Summer Championships outperformed what the teen produced in Helsinki at this year’s European Junior Championships, There, Butler fell just short of making the final across his 3 breaststroke races, finishing 10th in the 50m (28.67), 9th in the 100m (1:02.82) and 9th in the 200m (2:15.75).

Training under new coach Mandy Bell, who has been head of City of Derby swim club since November 2016, Butler is finding his groove and carrying on the tradition created by world record holder Adam Peaty. Peaty and coach Mel Marshall were at the COD club until they both departed for the British National Swimming Centre at Loughborough.