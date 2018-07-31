Bruno Fratus In Italy In August As Age Group Swim Camp Coach

FAST LANE SWIM CAMP

Alghero, August 27 / September 2

Bruno Fratus, 29 from Brazil, swam many events this summer around the world, from the TYR Pro Derby meet in the US to the Mare Nostrum Tour and Trofeo Sette Colli on the southern coast of Europe. He’s swum under 22 seconds in the 50 free more times than anyone in history.

However, the Brazililan Swimming Federation announced a few weeks ago that Fratus will not compete at Pan Pacs while dealing with a shoulder injury.

The silver medalist at the 2017 Worlds will return to Italy in late August, not to compete, but to participate in a very special swim camp.

IL FAST LANE SWIM CAMP

The Fast Lane is a unique age group swimming camp. Besides the presence of special coaches, all the camp activities will be conducted entirely in English. This is designed to provide an opportunity for young swimmers that otherwise don’t get much opportunity to improve their English in Italy, where only high schools have foreign language programs.

Retired Italian swimmer, two-time Olympian, and national record holder Cristina Chiuso is the leader and mentor of the camp. Since retirement, Chiuso hasn’t left the swimming environment. She is now a professional journalist and television sports commentator.

Serving as guests and special coaches of the camp are Bruno Fratus,the sprinter Laura Letrari (on her return from the European Championships in Glasgow) and the Austrian bronze medalist from the 2014 European Championships Lisa Zaiser.

Stefano Pisu will supervise the technical part and dry land pratices.

The camp is open to children of immigrants as well.

Swimming is friendship, sharing, and fortification body and mind. But it is also the experience that marks a way of life, whose memories remain indelible. Through sport we teach the new generations the values ​​of respect for themselves and for the opponent, respect of the rules are the same for everyone.

Fast Lane is an opportunity for young swimmers to build memories, and to grow through that they love the most: swimming.