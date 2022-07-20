It’s clear more and more how much dryland training for swimmers entering college helps with their success. It can be a tough transition when entering college. From more practices, to increased intensity and add in the school work, it’s a lot to adapt for any swimmer. And consequently strength training shouldn’t be on the list of first experiences for a swimmer entering college. Allowing a swimmer to establish a base of strength before ever setting foot on campus will conversely help their performance.

Dryland Training for Swimmers Entering College

Landry started with a custom Dryland Program with SURGE Strength well over a year ago. Rather than wait to start strength training in college she’s gained strength but also confidence in her senior year. She’s now heading to college in the fall and feels more prepared than ever. Listen to her experience with SURGE Strength and why other high school swimmers should consider getting started with their own custom Dryland Program from SURGE Strength.

At SURGE Strength we take a long-term development approach to our dryland programs. So whether we’re working with age-groupers, collegiate swimmers or experience masters swimmers, we always helping build better athletes and generating faster swimmers. Are you ready to experience the difference of a SURGE Strength Program?

HOW TO GET STARTED WITH A SURGE STRENGTH PROGRAM

SURGE Strength has been providing online, customized dryland training programs to swimmers and swim teams for over a decade. We have refined the system and the results that the athletes and coaches we partner with speak for themselves.

Let’s lay out the process of starting a SURGE Strength Program so you can decide if it’s right for you:

1) FILL OUT THE INITIAL FORM

The first step is to submit a quick questionnaire about your current dryland program and the goals you’re working towards. Because at SURGE Strength we obviously don’t have “cookie-cutter” programs. We don’t create your program until you start with us.

2) SCHEDULE A CALL WITH CHRIS

Once you submit your initial form you’ll be able to schedule a call Chris. He’ll review the different program options we have. These options revolve around how much communication and workout updates you’ll want from your Dryland Certified Coach as well as the frequency of when you’ll receive your workouts. Once you pick the best option for you, you’ll then be connected with your Dryland Certified Coach.

3) PERFORM MOVEMENT ASSESSMENTS AND PERFORMANCE TESTS

Before your Dryland Certified Coach can create your program you’ll need to complete the SURGE Strength Movement Assessment and Performance Tests. These results will be a tremendous help to create your customized program, avoid injuries, compliment your swim training and most importantly – lead to big improvements! This process takes about half an hour and once you’re done you’ll send the videos to your Dryland Certified Coach for them to review.

For a sneak peak at SURGE Strength’s Movement Assessments and Performance Tests you can enroll in a FREE Dryland 101 Course

A complete look at SURGE Strength’s Movement Assessments and Performance Tests is covered in the curriculum of the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification

4) STRATEGIZE WITH YOUR DRYLAND CERTIFIED COACH

Here’s where your dryland training program starts to take shape. Your first call with your Dryland Certified Coach will focus on reviewing your assessment and testing videos. Don’t think of this as a “pass/fail” assessment, but rather orienting the map to begin your journey. Your goals are the end point but you first need to understand where you are on the map. This is where your Dryland Certified Coach really helps you with their expertise. After reviewing the results your Dryland Certified Coach will discuss how your dryland program will look and answer any questions you have.

5) PUT IN THE WORK AND ENJOY THE RESULTS!

After that it’s the start of a collaborate effort between you and SURGE Strength. You put in the work and your Dryland Certified Coach ensures your workouts are moving you in the right direction. Being tired and sore with no results to show is demoralizing or worse yet if you injury yourself. Start a dryland training program with SURGE Strength for the confidence that we’ll lead you towards your goals.

NOT READY TO COMMIT TO A SURGE STRENGTH DRYLAND PROGRAM?

GET STARTED WITH A FREE DRYLAND 101 COURSE!

The goal of SURGE Strength is simple:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

