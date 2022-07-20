Summer McIntosh Opts For 400 IM Over 200 Free At Commonwealth Games

2022 Commonwealth Games

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List

Coming off a breakout performance at the 2022 World Championships, Canadian teen Summer McIntosh is set for an encore performance at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 15-year-old won four medals at last month’s Worlds in Budapest, including a pair of individual golds in the women’s 200 butterfly and 400 IM, and is now in line to pile up a massive tally at the Commonwealth Games.

McIntosh has entered four individual events for the six-day competition, most notably opting to race the 400 IM on Day 1 instead of the 200 free, the same decision she made at the World Championships.

The Etobicoke Swimming product is the World Junior Record holder in both events, and despite not swimming the 200 free individually in Budapest, she actually swam a time faster than what won gold leading off the Canadian 800 free relay (1:54.79).

McIntosh has also entered the two other events in which she won a medal in at the 2022 World Championships, the 200 fly and 400 free, and will also test the waters in the 200 IM for the first time at a major international competition.

The Toronto, Ontario native has not entered the 800 free, an event in which she placed 11th at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer. While she has strayed away from swimming the 800 of late, having not raced it at all in 2022, it would have also conflicted with the 200 IM prelims on the morning of Day 4 and the 200 fly final during the evening session on Day 5.

McIntosh’s schedule manages to completely avoid doubling, as she’s only slated to race once per session throughout the meet with two prelim sessions off early on.

The relay events have swimmers listed in the entries, and McIntosh is only down for the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 free, which both don’t have a preliminary portion (per the schedule) and allow her to completely avoid doubling.

With prominent names such as Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez and Taylor Ruck all not competing, McIntosh will be leaned on even more so than usual in the 4×200 free, and is expected to race the 4×100 free for the first time.

MCINTOSH’S POTENTIAL COMMONWEALTH GAMES SCHEDULE

Session Event(s) Day 1 Prelims Women’s 400 IM heats Day 1 Finals Women’s 400 IM final Day 2 Prelims off Day 2 Finals Women’s 4×100 free relay final Day 3 Prelims off Day 3 Finals Women’s 4×200 free relay final Day 4 Prelims Women’s 200 IM heats Day 4 Finals Women’s 200 IM final Day 5 Prelims Women’s 200 fly heats Day 5 Finals Women’s 200 fly final Day 6 Prelims Women’s 400 free heats Day 6 Finals Women’s 400 free final

As the reigning world champion, McIntosh is the clear favorite for gold in both the 200 fly and 400 IM, though she’ll face a stiff challenge from Aussie Kaylee McKeown in the medley event.

In the 400 free, McIntosh went toe-to-toe with American Katie Ledecky in Budapest, and will now do the same in Birmingham with Australian Ariarne Titmus.

Titmus, the newly-minted world record holder who opted not to compete at Worlds, is the massive favorite in the event (along with the 200 free, which probably made McIntosh’s decision with the 400 IM an easy one), but McIntosh is a good bet for silver (though it does come at the end of a busy program).

The 200 IM is a bit of an exploratory event for McIntosh, though she comes in as a medal threat after setting a National Age Group Record on the Mare Nostrum Tour earlier this year. McKeown will be the favorite there, while England’s Abbie Wood and Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey will be the other top medal threats.