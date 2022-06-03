arena Swim of the Week: Summer McIntosh Quietly Breaks Canadian NAG In 200 IM

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

There are only a handful of swimmers who have been bigger headline-grabbers over the last 12 months than Summer McIntosh, as the Canadian teenager emerged last summer as an Olympic medal threat at the age of 14 and has had an explosive start to 2022.

Although it came one month prior to Canada’s World Championship Trials, the highlight of McIntosh’s year thus far was her jaw-dropping performance in the 400 IM, where the 15-year-old clocked 4:29.12 to become the third-fastest swimmer in history.

Having set such a high bar for herself, it’s easy to give a slight nod of approval and move on when she has a good swim that’s maybe not of the same magnitude as some of the others—one that would be a big deal if she hadn’t done what she’s done.

Such a case can be found in her swim last weekend at the final stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour in Canet, where McIntosh, after finishing eighth in the race in Barcelona, won the women’s 200 IM in a time of 2:10.75.

The swim marked a new best time, improving on the 2:12.71 she swam three days earlier in Spain, and also moved her up into a tie for 10th in the world this season.

But beyond that, it was also a new Canadian National Age Group Record, breaking the girls’ 15-17 mark of 2:11.16 set by Taylor Ruck back in 2018.

Split Comparison

Ruck, Previous NAG McIntosh, Previous Best McIntosh, New NAG 27.96 28.38 28.25 1:01.26 (33.30) 1:02.06 (33.68) 1:01.41 (33.16) 1:41.26 (40.00) 1:42.19 (40.13) 1:40.74 (39.33) 2:11.16 (29.90) 2:12.71 (30.52) 2:10.75 (30.01)

It also made McIntosh the fourth-fastest Canadian woman ever, and is also quicker than one of the Canadian entrants for the World Championships, Mary-Sophie Harvey, went at the Trials in early April (2:10.98).

All-Time Canadian Performers, Women’s 200 IM (LCM)

Sydney Pickrem, 2:08.61 – 2019 Bailey Andison, 2:09.99 – 2021 Kelsey Wog, 2:10.21 – 2021 Summer McIntosh, 2:10.75 – 2022 Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, 2:10.97 – 2016 Mary-Sophie Harvey, 2:10.98 – 2022 Sarah Darcel, 2:11.14 – 2018 Taylor Ruck, 2:11.16 – 2018 Erica Morningstar, 2:11.23 – 2011 Julia Wilkinson, 2:11.32 – 2010

If we venture outside of Canada, McIntosh’s swim would also hold up extremely well in the all-time U.S. age group rankings.

Among 15-16 girls, she would now rank third behind Leah Hayes (2:09.99) and Katie Hoff (2:10.41), and despite being just 15, McIntosh would already be tied for fifth in the 17-18 age group. Hayes and Hoff were notably both 16 when they set those times, though McIntosh will be turning 16 in August.

Looking solely at 15-year-olds, McIntosh appears to rank fourth all-time, trailing a trio of Chinese swimmers in Ye Shiwen (2:08.90), Chen Xinyi (2:09.55) and Yu Yiting (2:09.57).

So while it may not be her specialty, and wasn’t the most eye-popping time we’ve seen her produce lately, McIntosh’s 200 IM swim stacks up extremely well and is simply another sign of her incredible talent and versatility.

