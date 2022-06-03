Swim Atlanta’s Charlie Bollwerk Commits to Claremont McKenna College

Charlie Bollwerk of Swim Atlanta will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Claremont McKenna College in the fall. He is a 2022 graduate of Westminster Prep School.

Bollwerk is primarily a sprint freestyle specialist.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 21.55

100 free – 48.04

100 fly – 52.85

Bollwerk competed in the 2022 GHSA 1A-3A state meet. In Georgia, the state meet is scored in four different sections split up by region: 1A-3A, 4A-5A, 6A, and 7A. There, he swam the 50 free, 100 free, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay.

In the 50, he finished 15th with a 21.84. This was about .29 seconds slower than his best time, which was set in December of 2021. In the 100, he posted a time of 49.94 to take 15th place. His best time of 48.04 was set in October of 2021. Bollwerk was also a member of Westminster’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, both of which finished in first place.

Claremont McKenna College is located in Claremont, California. The swim team is a co-op between Claremont McKenna and two other liberal arts colleges in the same area, Harvey Mudd College and Scripps College. The Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) team is a Division III program, and competes as part of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, or SCIAC.

At the 2022 SCIAC Championships, CMS finished 1st, scoring 145 more points than 2nd place Pomona-Pitzer.

In the 50 freestyle, CMS had three swimmers qualify for the ‘A’ final. They finished first, second, and fifth. Bollwerk’s best time would have put him 23rd in prelims. This would make him the fifth-fastest 50 freestyler on CMS’s current team. With two of the top five sprint freestylers graduating, Bollwerk will have room to fill into those spots and possibly be a points scorer for CMS.

Bollwerk will be joining the CMS Stags, led by head coach Charlie Griffiths, for the 2022-23 season.