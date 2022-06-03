Winter Juniors Qualifier Erin Miller Gives Verbal to Navy

Erin Miller, a Winter Juniors qualifier from Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Naval Academy. A member of the high school class of 2023, Miller will join the Naval Academy for the 2023-24 season.

I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to The United States Naval Academy! I chose Navy because of the swimming family and the opportunity to serve my country. I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have supported me along the way!! Go Navy!!⚓️🏊‍♀️

Miller currently trains and competes with Saint Andrew’s Aquatics in Delray Beach, Florida. She also swims at the high school level with Saint Andrew’s High School. Miller’s specialities are freestyle and backstroke, and she excels across all distances.

Best Times SCY:

100 free – 51.88

200 free – 1:49.25

500 free – 4:55.74

1650 free – 16:58.24

100 back – 58.27

200 back – 2:03.85

Miller has the 2022 Winter Juniors qualifying time in the 200-yard freestyle. Her best time in that event is from the 2020 FHSAA 1A (smallest schools) State Championships. Her time of 1:49.25 was .40 seconds faster than her previous best. It earned her a second-place finish, only .04 seconds away from first place. She also competed in the 500 freestyle at that meet, earning her personal best of 4:55.74 and finishing fourth.

At the 2021 FHSAA 1A State Championships, Miller competed in the 200 and 500 freestyles again. This time, she finished 11th in the 200 and 6th in the 500, earning season bests in each.

In addition to her Winter Juniors qualifying time, Miller owns 11 Futures qualifying times across various freestyle, backstroke, and IM events. In the 200 back, she first achieved the qualifying time in December of 2021 when she dropped nearly a second to post a 2:04.94. A few months later at the 2022 FL NCSA Spring Swimming Championships, she dropped over a second to lower her best to 2:03.85.

The United States Naval Academy has a Division I swim program that competes as part of the Patriot League Conference. At the 2022 Patriot League Championships, the Naval Academy finished 1st out of 10 teams. They were just 25 points ahead of 2nd place, the U.S. Military Academy (Army).

Miller has the potential to bring in a lot of points for the Midshipmen when she arrives on campus in 2023. At the 2022 Patriot League Championships, the Navy sent four athletes to the ‘A’ final in the 200 free. They finished in 1st, 2nd, 5th, and 8th. With Miller’s best time, she would have come in 5th. She would have finished 5th in the 1650 free as well, with two Navy swimmers ahead of her in 3rd and 4th.

The U.S. Naval Academy is located in Annapolis, Maryland. Miller will be joining fellow Floridians Marin Rose and Clarice Spencer on campus for the 2023-24 season.