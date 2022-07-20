Entry Lists for 2022 Commonwealth Games Released

2022 Commonwealth Games

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List

Entry lists have been released for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. The lists include swimming and para swimming, and are divided by event by nation.

There is a disclaimer for all events that entries have to go through a confirmation process and are still subject to change. For example, Isaac Cooper is still entered in the 50 and 100 back despite being sent home by Swimming Australia.

Even though the entries are not finalized, we can still see the initial decisions made by some of the top athletes heading to Birmingham. Thanks to commenters “Troyy” and “Jamesabc” for combing through the entries. See a simplified list of the entries courtesy of Troyy here.

Summer McIntosh has opted for the 400 IM over the 200 free, like she did at Worlds. In Budapest, that move worked out well for her: she won the 400 IM, then led off Canada’s 4×200 free relay in 1:54.79, setting yet another world junior record. Her other individual events are the 400 free, 200 IM, and 200 fly.

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown has entered in five events, set to take on both the 200 and 400 IM along with all three backstroke events. Notably, she scratched the 100 backstroke at the World Championships (where she is the world record holder) to focus on the 200 IM.

Other Noteworthy Entries*

Duncan Scott – men’s 100/200 free, 200 fly, 200/400 IM

Matt Sates – men’s 100/200/400 free, 100 fly, 200/400 IM

Kyle Chalmers – men’s 100 free, 50/100 fly

Emma McKeon – women’s 50/100 free, 50/100 fly

Mollie O’Callaghan – women’s 100/200 free, 50/100 back

*not including relays

Not all of the relays will have preliminary heats, depending on the number of nations entered in each given race. None of the women’s relays have enough entries to fill the pool, with only five nations entered in the 4×200 free and seven entered in the 4×100 free and 4×100 medley.

All men’s and mixed relay events have over eight nations entered.

Provisional Number of Relay Entries

Women’s Relays

Women’s 4×100 free: 7

Women’s 4×200 free: 5

Women’s 3×100 medley: 7

Men’s Relays

Men’s 4×100 free: 15

Men’s 4×200 free: 10

Men’s 4×100 medley: 12

Mixed Relays

Mixed 4×100 free: 20

Mixed 4×100 medley: 19

To see the entry lists, click here. Stay tuned for our articles on the top swimmers’ entries.