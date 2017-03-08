Drury Women Lower Brand New NCAA D2 Record in 200 Medley Relay

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 8-11, 2017
- Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama
- Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
Women’s 200-yard Medley Relay
- Division II: 1:39.90 3/9/2016 Wingate (Koryukova, Weiss, Dumur, Fish)
After breaking the NCAA Division II meet record by a half-second in prelims, Drury attacked the final with gusto and took another .52 off to lower the national mark to 1:38.78. Yekaterina Rudenko began with 25.24, touching 1/100 behind Queens senior Hannah Peiffer. Zuzanna Chwadeczko took over with a 27.47 breast split, putting Drury ahead by half a body length. Vera Johansson was the butterflyer in finals, replacing Abby Lunzmann who was part of the record-setting foursome in prelims. Johansson split a 24.23 before freshman Bailee Nunn crushed the field with a blistering 21.84 anchor, for a combined 1:38.78.
The previous NCAA Division II record of 1:39.90 had been set by Wingate (Rita Koryukova, Jessika Weiss, Armony Dumur, and Ana Fish) at last year’s NCAA championship meet.
Queens (Peiffer, Michelle Prayson, Georgia DaCruz, and Kyrie Dobson) were runners-up this year with 1:40.10. Wayne State (Brenna Gabrielson, Manuela Ferreira, Abi Johns, and Lezlie Bueno Esrada) out-touched Wingate for third, 1:41.01 to 1:41.06.
The comparative splits are as follows:
|Drury 3/8/17(f) 1:38.78
|Drury 3/8/17(p) 1:39.40
|Wingate 3/2016 1:39.90
|Yekaterina Rudenko 25.24
|Yekaterina Rudenko 25.19
|Rita Koryukova 25.64
|Zuzanna Chwadeczko 27.47
|Zuzanna Chwadeczko 27.20
|Jessika Weiss 28.49
|Vera Johansson 24.23
|Abby Lunzmann 25.00
|Armony Dumur 23.29
|Bailee Nunn 21.84
|Bailee Nunn 22.01
|Ana Fish 22.48
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!