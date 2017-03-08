Another NCAA Division II 200 Medley Relay Record for Queens Men

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 8-11, 2017
- Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama
- Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)
- Event schedule
- Real-time results – diving
- Real-time results – swimming
- Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)
- Championship Central
Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay
- Division II: 1:25.95 3/8/2017 Queens (Bunner, Fedyna, Pijulet, Mayes)
Six hours after becoming the first medley relay in Division II history to break the 1:26 barrier with their 1:25.95 in prelims, Queens University of Charlotte took another .06 off the new NCAA record, going 1:25.89 in finals. In prelims, the quartet of Zach Bunner, Rostyslav Fedyna, Paul Pijulet, and Ben Mayes had beaten a 3-year-old record set by Wayne State at the 2014 NCAA Division II Championships, a race in which Queens had placed second with 1:26.83.
Two of the Royals were just off their morning splits, while the other two were faster. Fedyna improved his breast by .05, while Pijulet knocked .45 off his 50 fly. The comparative splits are as follows:
|Queens 3/8/17(f) 1:25.89
|Queens 3/8/17(p) 1:25.95
|Wayne State 3/2014 1:26.02
|Zach Bunner 21.97
|Zach Bunner 21.74
|Juan David Molina Perez 22.32
|Rostyslav Fedyna 23.78
|Rostyslav Fedyna 23.83
|Piotr Jachowicz 23.64
|Paul Pijulet 20.31
|Paul Pijulet 20.76
|Soren Holm 20.56
|Ben Mayes 19.83
|Ben Mayes 19.62
|Till Barthel 19.50
