Douglas Freeman Boys, Patrick Henry Girls Top VHSL Class 5

Virginia High School League Class 5 Championships

Saturday, February 16th, 2019

George Mason University Aquatic Center, Fairfax, VA

Full Results

Note: In Virginia, public schools and independent schools compete separately, with the Virginia High School League governing public schools, and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association governing independent schools. VHSL is organized into six classes, with Class 6(A) being the largest, and hosts five separate state championship meets. VISAA runs its own state championship meet.

Boys Recap

The boys from Douglas Freeman picked up their first 5A state championship while getting victories from two of their relays and a pair of sophomore boys.

They got rolling with a win in the 200 medley relay, where Mark Graff (24.71), Aidan Duffy (26.42), Colin Whiting (22.95), and Erik Kratzer (21.60) combined for a 1:35.68, winning by over a second over Thomas Jefferson (1:36.92). Of that bunch, Graff and Whiting are seniors, but Duffy and Krattzer are sophomores. Duffy also picked up an individual victory, narrowly taking the 100 breast 58.25 to 58.39 over Rock Ridge freshman Bailey De Luise.

Douglas Freeman’s other individual victory came from sophomore Hunter Lochter, who jumped out to a quick lead, and held off his teammate Duffy to win 1:52.69 to 1:52.89.

In the 200 free relay, Nicholas Viers (21.62), Reid Hutchinson (22.15), Whiting (21.17), and Dain Ripol (21.09) combined for a 1:26.03, giving Douglas Freeman the win by over a second.

Individually, the standout star of the meet was Patrick Henry’ senior Noah Bowers, who’s committed to swim at NC State. Bowers was the only swimmers to win two individual events, taking the 100 fly in 47.66 and the 100 back in 48.12. He also led off the 200 free relay with a swift 20.06, which would’ve easily won the individual 50 free.

Instead, the 50 free went to Rock Ridge junior Trace Wall, who won in 20.88, barely a tenth of a second ahead of Princess Anne’s Tyler Hill (21.01). Wall would also be involved in another close race in the 100 free, but just getting touched out by Deep Run’s Nikolas Lee-Bishop, 45.79 to 45.82.

There weren’t as many class or overall state meet records in this meet as we saw in the Class 6 meet, but John Champe junior Sam Oliver had a 4:23.92, 12-second victory in the 500 free to take down Lane Stone’s overall VA state champs record of 4:24.52.

Briar Wood junior Jack Moore, a UVA commit, was the final individual event winner, posting a 1:38.78 to take the 200 free.

JR Tucker won the 400 free relay in 3:10.55. Patrick Madden led off in 48.12, Daniel Chance opened up a big lead with a 47.70, then Dominic Mistretta (48.97) and Christopher Dalla Valle (45.76) held off a spirited attack from Rock Ridge back half.

Top Five Teams

1. Douglas S Freeman High School 292

2. Rock Ridge High School 212

3. Thomas Jefferson 210.5

4. JR Tucker High School 149

5. Briar Woods High School 138