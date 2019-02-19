Oakland Wins 6th Straight Titles, Wins all 10 Relays at HL Champs

2019 HORIZON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday-Saturday, February 13th-16th

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Short Course Yards

Championship Central

Full Results

TEAM SCORES DAY 3

WOMEN

Oakland – 823 IUPUI – 667.5 Milwaukee – 521 Cleveland State – 500.5 Green Bay – 317 UIC – 303 Youngstown State – 263

MEN

Oakland – 828 Cleveland State – 607.5 Green Bay – 494 IUPUI – 493 UIC – 483.5 Milwaukee – 316

The Oakland University Golden Grizzlies successfully defended their Horizon League team titles again this year, winning the women’s and men’s meets both handily. In addition, Oakland won all 10 relay events at this year’s championships after winning the 400 free relays on Day 4. This marks the 6th consecutive year the Golden Grizzlies have won the both the men’s and women’s Horizon League titles. This was, however, actually the 41st straight conference win for the Oakland men, and 25th for the women, as Oakland only joined the Horizon League 6 years ago.

IUPUI senior Olivia Treski kicked off the final finals session by taking the women’s 1650 with a 16:56.99, touching first by nearly 5 seconds. UIC sophomore Hunter Crook won the men’s mile, clocking a 15:27.52 to get his hand on the wall a little over 2 seconds ahead of Oakland freshman Ben Davis.

Freshman Golden Grizzly Susan LaGrand broke the Horizon league record en route to her victory in the 200 back. LaGrandswam a 1:56.74, beating out teammate Grace Shinske (1:58.84), who came in 2nd. LaGrand was actually on pace to finish the race around 1:54 at the 150 mark, but then she posted a 31.34 on the final 50. William Gayne, an Oakland sophomore, won the men’s 200 back with a 1:44.63 after building up an early lead that turned out to be insurmountable.

Oakland continued winning events, sweeping the 100 freestyles as well. Katie Colwell took the women’s 100 title, swimming a 49.80 to be the only swimmer under 50 seconds. Colwell was actually 3rd at the 50 mark, but came home much faster than anyone else, taking the event by nearly half a second. Paul Huch won the men’s title for Oakland, swimming a 43.70 to be the only swimmer under 44 seconds.

Oakland then increased the intensity, posting a 1-2-3 finish in the women’s 200 breast. Sydney McDowell led the charge, touching in 2:14.74. Meg Bailey was next in, clocking a 2:15.69, while Erin Donagan came in 3rd at 2:17.02. The Golden Grizzlies then turned around and had a 1-2 finish in the men’s 200 breast. Tony Eriksson was the winner, swimming a 1:59.13, while Tarek Aboelenin came in 2nd at 2:00.05. Aboelenin was actually leading as late as the 150 mark, but faded a bit on the final lap.

Cleveland State senior Molly McNamara then dominated in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:59.51. She won the race by over 4 seconds, and was actually on pace for a 1:56 until the final 50, where she also faded a bit. UIC’s Luke Hutchinson was the men’s 200 fly champion, swimming a 1:47.02, leading a tight pack for the top 3 finishers.