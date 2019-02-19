Aiden Hayes Downs David Plummer’s 100 Back Record at Oklahoma 6A State

2019 Oklahoma Boys’ Class 6A State Meet

February 15th-16th, 2019

Edmond Schools Aquatic Center, Edmond, Oklahoma.

Norman North High School sophomore Aiden Hayes downed a 100 back record set by future United States Olympian David Plummer to headline the 2019 Oklahoma Boys’ Class 6A State Meet. Hayes went 47.28 to win the race. Plummer, who set his record of 49.32 in 2003, congratulated him via Twitter, and Hayes’ parents posted a video of the race.

Big congrats to @hayitsaiden on some awesome swimming today! Awesome to see some amazing swimming at the OK HS champs! https://t.co/dZmwYtTj92 — David Plummer (@davideplummer) February 16, 2019

Congrats to Sophomore @hayitsaiden on a huge day at OK HS State Champs. 21.36 Back to lead off the Medley Relay, 20.09 to set a new State Record in the 50, 47.28 to set a new State Record in the 100 Back, and 44.64 anchor split on the 400 Free Relay. @swimswamnews #statechamp pic.twitter.com/59qcAo23AW — Ben and Becky Hayes (@benandbecky123) February 16, 2019

The race for second was a tie, with Stillwater’s Gavin Sires and Norman North’s Nathan Tucker both going 53.21. Just behind them was Jenks’ Andrew Truong in 53.37.

With Hayes leading off, Norman North’s 200 medley relay also set a state record. Hayes led off in 21.36, then Jonathan Tang followed in 26.58, Daniel Wilson split22.01, and Nathan Tucker anchored in 21.66 for a final time of 1:31.61. Jenks’ team took second in 1:38.29 and Bartlesville was third in 1:39.43.

Norman senior Caleb Sullivan was the only swimmer under 1:54 in the 200 IM, winning in 1:53.90. Jonathan Tang was second in 1:54.60 and Austin Bick third in 1:55.80.

Hayes added a state record in the 50 free, winning in 20.09. The only other swimmer under :21 was his teammate, Daniel Wilson, going 20.84. Wilson was the only swimmer under :51 in the 100 fly, breaking :50 to go 49.57. In second was Jazz Widney in 51.01, and in third Colin Goddard in 53.39.

Jenks junior Morne Wolmaran and Bartlesville junior Will Englehart got into the closest race of the day, with Wolmaran out-touching Englehart 58.56-58.57 in the 100 breast. Norman’s Caleb Sullivan was just behind in 58.96.

Other winners:

Jenks’ Alex Yanchunas won a close 200 freestyle in 1:44.42. In second was Bartlesville Gabe Rolfson in 1:44.58, and in third, Nathan Tucker in 1:44.75. Yanchunas also won the 500 by over six seconds, going 4:40.99.

