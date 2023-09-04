Doha 2024 Worlds Qualifying: Where Do the American Women Stand?

Now that USA Swimming has released its selection criteria for the 2024 World Championships, let’s take a look at the limited options for the American women next February in Doha, Qatar.

The U.S. will bring a maximum of just 14 men and 14 women to the meet using a simple selection procedure: no trials, just one swimmer per individual Olympic event based on the top time clocked between last October to November 1 of this year. However, if the top 10 swimmers in a given event opt out, that event won’t have anyone selected.

If the American women’s roster was assembled today and all top swimmers accepted their invites, the team would feature seven swimmers:

But there’s a chance that all of the above leaders skip the 2024 World Championships with NCAA conference championships the same month and the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials taking place four months later.

Since so many swimmers are prioritizing other meets, there are plenty of opportunities for American women to claim major international medals in Doha and earn prize money that could extend their swimming careers. Major absences could clear the way for a veteran such as Rachel Bernhardt, a 28-year-old Drexel graduate working as an occupational therapist in North Carolina who is ranked 5th in the 100 breast (1:07.38) this season behind Lilly King, Lydia Jacoby, Kaitlyn Dobler, and Kate Douglass. Or perhaps there will be an opening for high schoolers such as Anna Moesch, Alex Shackell, Kayla Han, Kate Hurst, Leah Shackley, Teagan O’Dell, Piper Enge, and Lilla Bognar — all of whom are currently ranked inside the top 10 of an individual Olympic event during the 2022-23 season.

Women’s 50 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 25.04)

Women’s 100 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 54.25)

Women’s 200 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 1:58.66)

Women’s 400 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 4:10.57)

Katie Ledecky – 3:58.73 Bella Sims – 4:03.25 Leah Smith – 4:03.85 Katie Grimes – 4:05.18 Claire Weinstein – 4:06.24 Jillian Cox – 4:06.60 Paige Madden – 4:06.78 Erin Gemmell – 4:06.93 Cavan Gormsen – 4:08.12 Hali Flickinger – 4:08.69

Women’s 800 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 8:37.90)

Women’s 1500 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 16:29.57)

Women’s 100 Back (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 1:00.59)

Regan Smith – 57.68 Katharine Berkoff – 58.01 Claire Curzan – 58.59 Olivia Smoliga – 58.92 Isabelle Stadden – 59.07 Kennedy Noble – 59.11 Rhyan White – 59.50 Leah Shackley – 59.55 Phoebe Bacon – 59.61 Teagan O’Dell – 59.73

Women’s 200 Back (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 2:11.08)

Regan Smith – 2:03.80 Rhyan White – 2:05.77 Claire Curzan – 2:06.35 Kennedy Noble – 2:06.54 Phoebe Bacon – 2:06.59 Isabelle Stadden – 2:07.69 Leah Shackley – 2:08.42 Reilly Tiltmann – 2:08.65 Teagan O’Dell – 2:09.09 Katie Grimes – 2:09.53

Women’s 100 Breast (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 1:07.35)

Women’s 200 Breast (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 2:25.91)

Women’s 100 Fly (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 58.33)

Women’s 200 Fly (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 2:09.21)

Regan Smith – 2:03.87 Dakota Luther – 2:06.79 Hali Flickinger – 2:06.80 Tess Howley – 2:06.85 Lindsay Looney – 2:07.35 Alex Shackell – 2:07.95 Kelly Pash – 2:08.00 Emma Sticklen – 2:08.28 Katie Grimes – 2:08.77 Rachel Klinker – 2:09.87

Women’s 200 IM (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 2:12.98)

Women’s 400 IM (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 4:43.06)

Katie Grimes – 4:31.41 Alex Walsh – 4:34.46 Katie Ledecky – 4:36.04 Emma Weyant – 4:37.76 Leah Hayes – 4:38.45 Leah Smith – 4:39.83 Lilla Bognar – 4:40.97 Justina Kozan – 4:40.97 Kayla Han – 4:42.32 Megan Van Berkom – 4:42.57