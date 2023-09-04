Do You Love Swimming? See 488 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 488 Swim Jobs.

COMPETITIVE SWIM ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Multnomah Athletic Club is more than Portland’s most legendary hub of sports and socializing. It’s like a small city unto itself. Where else can you find four restaurants, three pools, a climbing gym, state-of-the-art studios and fitness suite, a complex of racquet sport courts, full massage and physical therapy offerings, a boutique, plus a grand ballroom and variety of events spaces all in one place? To say that every employee of MAC has room to move is an understatement almost as big as MAC’s 600,000 square feet of recreational possibilities.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

ASST COACHING POSITION DRURY UNIVERSITY

Coaching Staff Full-Time Arts, Media, Sports Springfield, MO, US Requisition ID: 1368

Job Title: Associate Head Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING / HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The YMCA of Greater Spartanburg is seeking an energetic, visionary candidate who has the ability to execute on that vision. Over the past 5 years, we have experienced unprecedented growth leading to record membership, program, and community support numbers.

THE BAY CLUB IS HIRING FOR ASSISTANT SWIM COACHES AND SWIM INSTRUCTORS

We are seeking dynamic and hard-working individual with a passion for aquatics to motivate, encourage, inspire, and change the lives of our members. We are a high-growth company looking for fitness professionals with an expertise in aquatics instruction and swim coaching. Our mission is to make a difference in our communities by making people happier and healthier.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Swimming and Diving intercollegiate sports program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH WITH LOS GATOS SWIM CLUB

Los Gatos Swim Club is looking an assistant Swim Coach to help with its swim program. Applicants should be energetic, enthusiastic, and comfortable interacting with parents and other staff on a daily basis. We run a year round program as well as a summer league team

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

George Mason University Intercollegiate Athletics invites applications for an Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving. This is a full-time, 12-month position. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The EDGE Swim Club in So. Burlington Vermont is looking for a Head Age Group coach. The right candidate will have a passion for safety, love of the sport, and a desire to help all swimmers improve. Everything in our program is run with the philosophy that what really matters is the well being of the person.

ASSISTANT COACH (NEW FULL-TIME POSITION)

Davidson College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will assist in all phases of Davidson’s Varsity Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program, achieved primarily by recruiting and preparing promising swimmers. Davidson competes in the Atlantic-10 conference

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Sienna Premier Aquatics, located in Missouri City, TX, is seeking passionate, experienced, and positive full time and part time assistant coaches to work primarily in their age group program.

DEVELOPMENTAL COACH (PART/FULL TIME)

The COOL Swim Team is looking for an energized coach for its locations in Johnson County, Kansas. COOL has rapidly expanded in the Johnson County (Kansas) Area, surpassing 300 swimmers in 2016.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Greater Toledo Aquatic Club(GTAC) is looking for qualified candidates for an Age Group Coach position. This is a part-time opportunity to coach select evenings during the week, Saturday mornings, as well as necessary Swim Meet weekends.

TRITONWEAR – TEAM SALES MANAGER

You have a deep background and network in competitive swimming as a coach, and you are experienced in selling to Competitive Swim Teams in the US. You love sales and thrive in a fast-paced growth environment to exceed your targets.

TRITONWEAR – BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

You have a deep background in competitive swimming as an athlete and/or coach and are experienced in selling to Competitive Swim Teams. You love sales and thrive in a fast-paced growth environment.

HEAD SWIM COACH

We are seeking a Head Swim Coach to oversee all aspects of our swimming programs, including direct coaching responsibilities. The overall objective of the position is to continue to guide and grow our swimming program to produce the highest attainable levels of competitive excellence in individual and team performance.

AGE GROUP LEAD COACH

Lyons Aquatics is seeking an energetic and knowledgeable age group lead swimming coach to work with our large competitive age group program. The lead coach will be the primary point person to develop, design, and implement training programs through dry-land, swim technique coaching, and motivational instruction.

PART-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The COR Swim Team is looking for qualified candidates for an Age Group Coach position. This is a part-time opportunity to coach select evenings during the week, Saturday mornings, as well as necessary Swim Meet weekends.

FULL-TIME SWIM COACH – THE RACE CLUB

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position.

YMCA OF THE NORTH SHORE – MULTIPLE OPENINGS – 6 DIFFERENT LOCATIONS

Are you looking for a position with purpose that will utilize your knowledge and skills while providing a valuable service to your community? If you are an instructor or lifeguard with an interest in pursuing a full-time or part time role, this may be the opportunity for you!

COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH – YMCA OF THE NORTH SHORE – MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Are you a natural leader with a competitive drive? Do you have a background in swimming or aquatics that you want to bring to the next level? This may be the opportunity for you! The YMCA of the North Shore is seeking a Swim Coaches to join our SHARKS team.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Arcadia is searching for 1 to 3 candidates to fill temporary, part-time Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach positions. The positions are for the 2023-24 swim season from August through March with a possible opportunity to extend.

AQUATIC SPECIALIST (PART-TIME) – 40 POSITIONS

NYC Parks serves as the steward for over 30,000 acres of land, which includes 1,000 playgrounds, 36 recreation centers, 66 pools and 14 miles of beach. Our primary responsibility is to build and maintain clean, safe and accessible parks, and to create cultural and educational programs for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy. The mission of Recreation is to enable all New Yorkers to lead physically active and intellectually stimulating lives through sports, fitness, outdoor adventure, technology, education, and the arts.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S & WOMEN’S DIVING

George Mason University Intercollegiate Athletics invites applicants for a full-time Assistant Men’s & Women’s Coach for Diving. This position will primarily be responsible for coaching diving. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Mason’s academic and culturally inclusive environment

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Assist with all aspects of NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Swimming Program, including student recruitment and development, on deck coaching, contest scheduling, compliance with NCAA, Conference and University of Hawaii rules and regulations, student-athlete academic achievement, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach.

SENIOR AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENT AND HIGH-PERFORMANCE SWIM COACH

HAC is a Non-Profit swim club that has a 90-year history in Hamilton. HAC has between 400-450 swimmers across our HAC Swim School, Junior Competitive, and Competitive Programs. HAC is looking for a Competitive Swim Coach who will foster the love of the sport with our swimmers and bring positive energy and focus on engaging our swimmers.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

This position is designed to assist and support the Head Coach and Aquatics Director with the day to day operations of the Hillsborough Aquatic Club and Orange County Sportsplex Aquatic Center. Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will lead and direct the Age Group Program.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

The Chesapeake Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) Located in Southern Maryland and is currently seeking an enthusiastic, motivated Assistant Swim Coach candidate for our year-round competitive swim team, with a love for the sport who can work well with children and be able to communicate well with Head Coach, swimmers, and their parents.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in Palo Alto and Stanford, CA. Our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

HEAD ASSISTANT COACH

Greater Tampa Swim Association (GTSA), is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach with relevant experience for our year-round swim program. This individual reports to the Aquatic Director, and Head Coach and assists in the design, planning, and implementation of the GTSA program with primary responsibility for teaching and coaching developmental and age group swimmers.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (HEAD AGE GROUP COACH) – PLANTATION SWIM TEAM

The Plantation Swim Team is now in the process of hiring for a Full Time, Assistant Swim Coach/Head Age Group Position. This position will program/assist in coaching our 14 & Under swimmers.

MANAGER, AQUATICS, PHYSICAL EDUCATION, RECREATION AND DANCE

The Manager of Aquatics within the Department of Physical Education, Recreation and Dance is responsible for oversight of the operations of the Aquatics department, including all credit, adult non-credit, family and camp programming as well as the operation of the FitRec Aquatics Center, to include all facility maintenance and upkeep in coordination with Campus Planning & Operations.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The assistant coach is responsible for assisting with various coaching, management, and administrative duties of the swim program as assigned by

the Head Coach.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL JOB (SIOUX FALLS SWIM TEAM)

Sioux Falls Swim Team (SFST) is looking for a Head Development Coach to lead our developmental groups and coaches. SFST, a year-round competitive swimming club in Sioux Falls, SD, is currently accepting applications for the position of Head Developmental Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help SFST continue growing our 12 & Under program. We are looking for someone to contribute to our athlete’s growth both in and out of the pool.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH – CALIFORNIA

Monterey Park Manta Rays (MPMR) swim team is seeking a qualified Head Age Group Coach who has a passion for swimming and enjoys working with youths. MPMR is an all-year-round USA Swimming club ranging from novices to Jr. National qualifiers operated in the suburbs of Los Angeles. We are a non-profit, parent board-governed, and coach-directed youth swim team. The team currently has over 140 swimmers and continues to grow.

BISHOP O’CONNELL VARSITY SWIM GIRLS AND BOYS HEAD COACH

Bishop O’Connell is seeking an energetic self-starter to serve as Head Varsity Swim Coach to facilitate practices and organize and manage meets. The right person will have the necessary expertise and experience to train and develop motivated student-athletes.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH (FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS)

Sun Prairie Storm is hiring a full time Associate Head Coach. As our team and our available facilities grow, we’re expanding our staff to keep pace. The position will be built around the right candidate, with the goal of continuing to expand our program with steady growth and strong, consistent leadership.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACHES

HTX Swims is looking for knowledgable, motivated, and experienced swim coaches. We are a coach owned swim team built by professionals passionate about the sport of swimming. HTX Swims operates inside the inner loop of Houston out of multiple locations. If you are in the Houston area and have the desired qualifications we would love to hear from you!

HEAD VARSITY SWIM COACH, MARPLE NEWTOWN HIGH SCHOOL

Marple Newtown High School, in Newtown Square PA, is seeking a head swim coach for our boy and girls varsity teams. The Head Coach will be responsible for leading our teams, developing and mentoring swimmers, and creating a positive environment. For more information, contact Athletic Director Chris Gicking.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING MEN’S AND WOMEN’S

The Assistant Coach, Women’s Swimming is responsible for assisting in the direction of all phases of a nationally competitive athletic program in accordance with Barry University, the Sunshine State Conference, and NCAA DII regulations. Responsible for supporting the Head Coach by providing individual instruction/ teaching of said sport.

FLASHES AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH–FULL TIME

Flashes Aquatics is currently hiring a full-time Age Group Coach! If you have a love for coaching, a dedication to developing young swimmers, and a desire to be a part of a fantastic swim program, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Colby College Department of Athletics is seeking an assistant men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach beginning as soon as possible. The assistant swimming and diving coach’s responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all duties involved in running a competitive Division III swimming and diving program. Colby College is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment where every member of the community feels a sense of respect and belonging.

BAY CLUB PANTHERS | PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH NEEDED

We are seeking dynamic and hard-working individual with a passion for aquatics to motivate, encourage, inspire, and change the lives of our members. We are a high-growth company looking for fitness professionals with an expertise in aquatics instruction and swim coaching. Our mission is to make a difference in our communities by making people happier and healthier.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP & SENIOR COACHES – NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AQUATICS

Northwest Arkansas Aquatics (NWAA) is a USA Swimming program that offers instruction and training from beginner to national levels. NWAA is a Safe Sport recognized program that is dedicated to instituting a life-long love for the sport of swimming.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH – UNIVERSITY OF THE INCARNATE WORD

University of the Incarnate Word Athletics, a Division I and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) institution, is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program.

BARTON COLLEGE HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH (SALARY RANGE 40-50K PER YEAR)

Reporting to the Director of Athletics, the Head Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swim team will be responsible for the overall administration of the Men’s and Women’s Swim program. It is his/her responsibility to foster and encourage the goals of student-athletes, stress the elements of sportsmanship and fair play, and do so with the mission of Barton College, Conference Carolinas and the NCAA.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Charger Aquatics (Santa Fe) is a board-run 501c3 branch of Charger Aquatics. We service Santa Fe and the surrounding areas with swim lessons, youth swimming from beginner to national level swimmers, as well as a Masters swimming program.

CHINOOK AQUATIC CLUB – AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for the developmental training and coaching swimmers to their fullest potential, communication between the coaching team and the board, along with timely communication with parents. Additionally, the Age Group Swim Coach will also work closely with the remainder of the coaches to provide a consistent coaching program for developing swimmers and recruiting new swimmers to further grow the Chinook team.

SENIOR COACH

The TAC TITANS are seeking an experienced and organized coach with the expertise to direct and lead one of our senior level groups and assistant or lead one of our age group groups. This coach will work closely with the TAC TITAN’S coaching staff to develop each swimmer to their full potential.

