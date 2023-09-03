Doha 2024 Worlds Qualifying: Where Do the American Men Stand?

Now that USA Swimming has released its selection criteria for the 2024 World Championships, let’s take a look at the limited options for the American men next February in Doha, Qatar.

The U.S. will bring just 14 men and 14 women to the meet using a simple selection procedure: no trials, just one swimmer per individual Olympic event based on the top time clocked between last October to November 1 of this year. However, if the top 10 swimmers in a given event opt out, that event won’t have anyone selected.

If the American men’s roster was assembled today and all top swimmers accepted their invites, the team would feature 12 swimmers:

But it would be a surprise if any of the above leaders attended the 2024 World Championships with NCAA conference championships the same month and the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials only four months away.

Since so many swimmers are prioritizing other meets, there are plenty of opportunities for American men to claim major international medals in Doha and earn prize money that could extend their swimming careers. Maybe a few big veteran names will show up to add to their legacies against weaker-than-usual competition. Or perhaps there will be an opening for high schoolers such as Luke Ellis, Nathan Szobota, Daniel Diehl, Thomas Heilman, and Maximus Williamson — all of whom are ranked inside the top 10 of an individual Olympic event during the 2022-23 season. High school freshman Luka Mijatovic is just outside the top 10 with his No. 11 ranking in the 800 free (7:59.64).

Men’s 50 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 22.12)

Ryan Held – 21.50 Jack Alexy – 21.57 Michael Andrew – 21.64 Matt King – 21.80 Brooks Curry – 21.84 Jonny Kulow – 21.87 David Curtiss – 21.89 Chris Guiliano – 21.96 Adam Chaney – 22.04 Drew Kibler – 22.12

Men’s 100 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 48.51)

Jack Alexy – 47.31 Ryan Held – 47.63 Destin Lasco – 47.87 Matt King – 47.93 Chris Guiliano – 47.98 Macguire McDuff – 48.08 Justin Ress – 48.14 Brooks Curry – 48.26 Drew Kibler – 48.37 Patrick Sammon – 48.46

Men’s 200 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 1:47.06)

Luke Hobson – 1:44.87 Kieran Smith – 1:45.63 Carson Foster – 1:45.64 Drew Kibler – 1:45.67 Jake Mitchell – 1:45.82 Brooks Curry – 1:46.39 Baylor Nelson – 1:46.51 Coby Carrozza – 1:46.72 Grant House – 1:46.73 Patrick Sammon – 1:46.83

Men’s 400 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 3:48.15)

David Johnston – 3:45.75 Kieran Smith – 3:45.77 Jake Mitchell – 3:46.87 Aaron Shackell – 3:47.00 Rex Maurer – 3:47.63 Jake Magahey – 3:47.67 Ross Dant – 3:47.87 Daniel Matheson – 3:48.94 Luke Hobson – 3:49.25 Charlie Clark – 3:49.54

Men’s 800 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 7:53.11)

Bobby Finke – 7:38.67 Ross Dant – 7:48.10 Will Gallant – 7:50.75 Charlie Clark – 7:51.65 David Johnston – 7:51.70 Daniel Matheson – 7:52.34 Michael Brinegar – 7:54.52 James Plage – 7:56.36 Alec Enyeart – 7:58.14 Nick Caruso – 7:58.80

Men’s 1500 Free (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 15:04.64)

Men’s 100 Back (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 54.03)

Ryan Murphy – 52.02 Hunter Armstrong – 52.33 Justin Ress – 52.90 Destin Lasco – 52.93 Daniel Diehl – 53.07 Adam Chaney – 53.34 Wyatt Davis – 53.43 Jack Aikins – 53.45 Aidan Stoffle – 53.62 Shaine Casas – 53.65

Men’s 200 Back (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 1:58.07)

Ryan Murphy – 1:54.83 Destin Lasco – 1:55.63 Jack Aikins – 1:56.04 Daniel Diehl – 1:56.04 Ian Grum – 1:56.32 Hunter Tapp – 1:56.45 Keaton Jones – 1:56.93 Tommy Janton – 1:56.94 Carson Foster – 1:56.97 JT Ewing – 1:57.71

Men’s 100 Breast (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 59.75)

Nic Fink – 58.36 Josh Matheny – 59.20 Noah Nichols – 59.40 Jake Foster – 59.64 Cody Miller – 59.85 Mitch Mason – 59.87 Charlie Swanson – 59.89 Michael Andrew – 59.98 Matt Fallon – 1:00.18 Jack Kelly – 1:00.40

Men’s 200 Breast (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 2:10.32)

Matt Fallon – 2:07.71 Jake Foster – 2:08.23 Josh Matheny – 2:08.32 Nic Fink – 2:09.20 Will Licon – 2:09.51 Chase Kalisz – 2:10.10 Charlie Swanson – 2:10.43 AJ Pouch – 2:10.88 Max Reich – 2:11.35 Jassen Yep – 2:11.38

Men’s 100 Fly (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 51.96)

Men’s 200 Fly (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 1:56.71)

Thomas Heilman – 1:53.82 Carson Foster – 1:53.85 Zach Harting – 1:55.12 Trenton Julian – 1:55.38 Mason Laur – 1:55.67 Jack Dahlgren – 1:55.72 Aaron Shackell – 1:55.92 Dare Rose – 1:55.93 Chase Kalisz – 1:56.03 Aiden Hayes – 1:56.71

Men’s 200 IM (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 1:59.53)

Shaine Casas – 1:56.06 Carson Foster – 1:56.19 Chase Kalisz – 1:56.52 Trenton Julian – 1:57.94 Destin Lasco – 1:57.97 Kieran Smith – 1:57.99 Grant House – 1:58.21 Maximus Williamson – 1:58.65 Arsenio Bustos – 1:58.74 Will Licon – 1:59.08

Men’s 400 IM (World Aquatics ‘A’ cut: 4:17.48)

Carson Foster – 4:06.56 Chase Kalisz – 4:08.22 Bobby Finke – 4:09.55 Jay Litherland – 4:10.74 Mason Laur – 4:15.81 Baylor Nelson – 4:15.87 Ian Grum – 4:16.26 Landon Driggers – 4:16.54 Owen Lloyd – 4:16.91 David Johnston – 4:17.27