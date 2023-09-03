Bronte Campbell Takes Double Freestyle Gold Down Under

2023 NSW SENIOR STATE AGE SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, September 1st – Sunday, September 3rd

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC)

SCM (25m)

Results (when posted)/Meet Mobile: 2023 NSW Senior State Age SC Championships

The 2023 New South Wales Senior State Age Short Course Championships wrapped up this weekend with multi-Olympic medalist Bronte Campbell representing the highest-profile athlete.

Racing for her Cruiz Swim Club, 29-year-old Campbell took on the 50m and 100m freestyle events at SOPAC, reaping gold in each race.

For the 50m, ‘C2’ clocked a time of 24.40 while in the 100m she posted a result of 52.52. (24.98/27.54).

C2 owns a lifetime best of 23.79 in the short course 50 free a time she registered in 2015, the same year in which she became the 50m/100m long course freestyle champion in Kazan. Her 24.40 outing here checks in as the veteran’s 10th-swiftest time of her career.

Her quickest short course 100 free performance sits at the 51.81 also notched in 2015, although her 52.52 result at this competition inserts itself into the 5th slot among her all-time best performances.

Campbell’s last competition was the Australian World Championships Trials where she raced only the 50m free, placing 5th in a final time of 24.81. Prior to that meet C2 said she would not be seeking a World Championships bid even if she did land among the top 2 finishers.

24-year-old Maddie Gough was another top-tier athlete competing at NSWs with the 24-year-old capturing a trio of golds in the distance freestyle events.

Carlile’s Gough punched a time of 4:06.73 in the 400m, 8:23.58 in the 800m and 15:55.76 in the 1500m to complete her trifecta of podium-toping performances.

Gough’s 400m free performance was her best of the three, checking in as the #3 time of her career, one which includes a personal best of 4:03.62 from the 2018 Aussie SC National Championships.