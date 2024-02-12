Doha, 2024: The Day 2 Swim You Might’ve Missed

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

While all eyes were on the likes of Great Britain’s Adam Peaty in the men’s 100m breaststroke, American Michael Andrew in the men’s 50m fly and Louise Hansson in the women’s 100m back, a quieter swim put the spotlight on the men’s 100m backstroke.

Racing in the semi-final of the event this evening in Doha, Kai van Westering of the Netherlands placed 9th overall with a time of 53.80.

Although that rendered the 20-year-old out of tomorrow night’s final, pending any scratches, the performance checked in as a new lifetime best and his first-ever foray under the 54-second barrier.

Entering this competition, van Westering’s career-quickest rested at the 54.08 he notched for bronze at the inaugural U23 Championships last year in Dublin, Ireland.

Splitting 25.77/28.03 this evening, van Westering’s 53.80 PB inches him ever closer to the longstanding Dutch national record in the event. The 1back Dutch standard has stood at the 53.62 Nick Driebergen put on the books during the heats of the 2012 Olympic Games.

van Westering competes for the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA.