Doha 2024, Euro Recap Day 6: Schouten Hits 2:19.81 For 200 Breast Gold, Ranks 9th All-Time

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Before Tes Schouten and Marrit Steenbergen stepped up to the blocks on Day 6 of the 2023 World Championships, it had actually only been two World Championships since a Dutch woman stood on the podium. But the retirement of Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo one after the other, it marked the end of an era in Dutch swimming and it wasn’t clear who was going to step up.

Schouten and Steenbergen both won individual bronze medals in Fukuoka in personal best times (and a national record in Schouten’s case). Schouten took bronze in the 200 breast and Steenbergen the 100 free. Together, they began to put Dutch women’s swimming back on the map.

Schouten’s rise began before Worlds last season. She broke the Dutch 200 breast record multiple times over the course of the year. It all started in March 2023, when she posted 2:23.38 for a new national record. A month later, she lowered the record to 2:22.21 at the Eindhoven Qualification Meet.

In June 2023, she cut more time from her record with a 2:21.71. In Fukuoka, she swam 2:21.63 en route to bronze. But she wasn’t done for the season. At the Budapest World Cup stop, she brought the record even lower with a 2:21.52. That’s the mark she cut .02 seconds off during semifinals in Doha to qualify first overall for the final.

There, she continued her rise up the ranks of the event. The 23-year-old led from start to finish en route to her first individual Worlds gold. She stopped the clock at 2:19.81, moving up to #9 on the all-time top performers list and becoming the tenth woman to break the 2:20 barrier.

In less than a year, Schouten has dropped 3.57 seconds from her personal best, turning herself into a medal contender in Paris.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 Breast

Evgenia Chikunova (RUS) — 2:17.55 (2023) Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2:18.95 (2021) Rikke Pedersen (DEN) — 2:19.11 (2013) Kate Douglass (USA) — 2:19.30 (2024) Yuliya Efimova (RUS) — 2:19.41 (2013) Rebecca Soni (USA) — 2:19.59 (2012) Victoria Gunes (TUR) — 2:19.64 (2015) Rie Kaneto (JPN) — 2:19.65 (2016) Tes Schouten (NED) — 2:19.81 (2024) Lilly King (USA) — 2:19.92 (2021)

Schouten’s gold medal also marks the Netherlands’ first in the women’s 200 breaststroke at Worlds. In 2023, she became just the second Dutch woman to medal in the event, the first being Wijda Mazereeuw, who won silver at the 1975 Championships.

Steenbergen’s gold medal effort was also one for the record books. She threw down a 52.26 for gold in the 100 freestyle. Not only did that break her own Dutch record, but it launched her up the all-time performers list to 8th. She first took down the Dutch record in semifinals, breaking Heemskerk’s 52.69 mark that had stood since 2015.

Less than a year removed from earning their first individual Worlds medals in Fukuoka, both Schouten and Steenbergen upgraded those medals to gold, solidifying their status as the new stars of the Dutch roster.

Schouten and Steenbergen weren’t the only ones on the Dutch roster to win a medal today. Caspar Corbeau claimed his first World Championship medal, earning silver. In August, Corbeau left Texas (where he competed in the NCAA) and returned to train in the Netherlands with fellow breaststrokers Schouten and Arno Kamminga . Corbeau clocked 2:08.24 for silver, less than three-tenths off his 2:07.99 personal best.

claimed his first World Championship medal, earning silver. In August, Corbeau left Texas (where he competed in the NCAA) and returned to train in the Netherlands with fellow breaststrokers Schouten and . Corbeau clocked 2:08.24 for silver, less than three-tenths off his 2:07.99 personal best. Hugo Gonzalez put the pedal down on the final 50 meters of the men’s 200 backstroke to claim his first world title, beating the defending champion Roman Mityukov. Earlier in the meet, Gonzalez won silver in the 100 back, earning Spain’s first swimming medal at a World Championships in seven years. Gonzalez swam closed in 28.98 to touch the wall in 1:55.30, a new personal best time that marks his first time sub-1:56. At 2023 Worlds, Gonzalez swam his first PB in the 200 backstroke in seven years. The full men’s 200 backstroke field is littered with 1:55-mids, but Gonzalez is making improvements at the right time in the run up to Paris. “I think that tonight was the first time I got emotional on a podium, he said. “It didn’t happen before, it didn’t happen back in years when I was a young swimmer. It’s about knowing that everything I’ve put into work in the past years and all this effort has paid off.”

