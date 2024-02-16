Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World Champion Diogo Ribeiro Clocks Top-Seeded Portuguese 100 Fly Record

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 100m butterfly semi-finals unfolded today in Doha on day six of the World Championships and Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro wasted no time establishing himself as the primary contender.

Competing in semi #2, 19-year-old Ribeiro ripped a time of 51.30 to take the top seed. His lane 4-landing performance gave him a .03 edge over Poland’s Jakub Majerski who clocked 51.33 while Austria’s Simon Bucher will also flank Ribeiro in tomorrow night’s final.

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Diogo Ribeiro (POR), 51.30
  2. Jakub Majerski (POL), 51.33
  3. Simon Bucher (AUT), 51.39
  4. Mario Molla Yanes (ESP), 51.48
  5. Chad Le Clos (RSA), 51.70
  6. Josif Miladinov (BUL), 51.72
  7. Nyls Korstanje (NED), 51.75
  8. Zach Harting (USA), 51.78

Ribeiro’s time registered as a new lifetime best and Portuguese national record, overtaking the 51.45 notched at the Portuguese Open in April of 2023. Comparing his 2 performances, the teen was able to make the most difference on his back half this time around to help slice off that .15.

New POR Record – 51.30 Previous POR Record – 51.45
23.95 23.89
27.35 27.56

Ribeiro already took gold here in the men’s 50m fly (22.97) so we’ll see if he’s able to make it a double come tomorrow. But the fact he’s able to improve in this 100m in an Olympic year bodes well for what he could potentially produce in Paris. A Portuguese athlete has never earned an Olympic medal in the men’s 100m butterfly.

MIKE IN DALLAS
1 hour ago

Really happy for Zach Harting to make the final in this event – WTG!
On the other hand, Shaine Casas finishing last out of all semi’s is so disappointing –
and continues the story of these championships for him. A great athlete, but something
is definitely not working for him now.

