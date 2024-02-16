World Champion Diogo Ribeiro Clocks Top-Seeded Portuguese 100 Fly Record

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
The men’s 100m butterfly semi-finals unfolded today in Doha on day six of the World Championships and Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro wasted no time establishing himself as the primary contender.
Competing in semi #2, 19-year-old Ribeiro ripped a time of 51.30 to take the top seed. His lane 4-landing performance gave him a .03 edge over Poland’s Jakub Majerski who clocked 51.33 while Austria’s Simon Bucher will also flank Ribeiro in tomorrow night’s final.
Finals Qualifiers:
- Diogo Ribeiro (POR), 51.30
- Jakub Majerski (POL), 51.33
- Simon Bucher (AUT), 51.39
- Mario Molla Yanes (ESP), 51.48
- Chad Le Clos (RSA), 51.70
- Josif Miladinov (BUL), 51.72
- Nyls Korstanje (NED), 51.75
- Zach Harting (USA), 51.78
Ribeiro’s time registered as a new lifetime best and Portuguese national record, overtaking the 51.45 notched at the Portuguese Open in April of 2023. Comparing his 2 performances, the teen was able to make the most difference on his back half this time around to help slice off that .15.
|New POR Record – 51.30
|Previous POR Record – 51.45
|23.95
|23.89
|27.35
|27.56
Ribeiro already took gold here in the men’s 50m fly (22.97) so we’ll see if he’s able to make it a double come tomorrow. But the fact he’s able to improve in this 100m in an Olympic year bodes well for what he could potentially produce in Paris. A Portuguese athlete has never earned an Olympic medal in the men’s 100m butterfly.
Really happy for Zach Harting to make the final in this event – WTG!
On the other hand, Shaine Casas finishing last out of all semi’s is so disappointing –
and continues the story of these championships for him. A great athlete, but something
is definitely not working for him now.