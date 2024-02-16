World Champion Diogo Ribeiro Clocks Top-Seeded Portuguese 100 Fly Record

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The men’s 100m butterfly semi-finals unfolded today in Doha on day six of the World Championships and Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro wasted no time establishing himself as the primary contender.

Competing in semi #2, 19-year-old Ribeiro ripped a time of 51.30 to take the top seed. His lane 4-landing performance gave him a .03 edge over Poland’s Jakub Majerski who clocked 51.33 while Austria’s Simon Bucher will also flank Ribeiro in tomorrow night’s final.

Finals Qualifiers:

Ribeiro’s time registered as a new lifetime best and Portuguese national record, overtaking the 51.45 notched at the Portuguese Open in April of 2023. Comparing his 2 performances, the teen was able to make the most difference on his back half this time around to help slice off that .15.

New POR Record – 51.30 Previous POR Record – 51.45 23.95 23.89 27.35 27.56

Ribeiro already took gold here in the men’s 50m fly (22.97) so we’ll see if he’s able to make it a double come tomorrow. But the fact he’s able to improve in this 100m in an Olympic year bodes well for what he could potentially produce in Paris. A Portuguese athlete has never earned an Olympic medal in the men’s 100m butterfly.