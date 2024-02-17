NYU’s Kaley McIntyre Swims 1:46.87 200 Free On Night 3, Maas Swims 46.78 100 Back

2024 UAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14-17, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Chicago, Illinois

Meet Mobile: “2024 UAA Swimming & Diving Championships”

Live Results

MEN’S RECAP

After breaking the UAA record in the 200 IM last night, Derek Maas of NYU set a new record in the 100 back tonight. Maas swam to a final time of a 46.78. Notably, three men were under the old record that stood at a 48.03 set just a year ago by Emory’s Ryan Soh. Brayden Morford of Carnegie Mellon (47.06) and WashU’s Alex McCormick (47.87) were also under the mark.

Emory dominated the night with four wins. Jake Meyer earned his first win in the 100 breast as he touched in a 52.92. Meyer notably won the 100 breast at 2023 NCAAs in a 52.85. Later in the evening, Meyer helped Emory to a win in the 200 medley relay. The relay of Ryan Soh, Meyer, Jeff Echols, and Nick Goudie swam to a time of a 1:26.81 to set a new UAA record.

Goudie picked up his own win as he won the 200 free in a 1:37.76. Goudie was 3rd in the event at this meet a year ago and finished 4th at NCAAs. His best time stands at a 1:36.20 which he swam to lead off Emory’s 800 free relay to a win last March.

Crow Thorsen also picked up a win for Emory as he touched in a 3:51.18 in the 400 IM, winning by over two and a half seconds. That was faster than his previous best of a 3:52.07 that he swam to finish 3rd at 2023 NCAAs.

Cooper Costello of UChicago picked up a win as he touched in a 47.36 in the 100 fly. That was faster than his previous best of a 47.57 that he swam this fall. Costello is in his freshman season with UChicago.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 3:

Emory 1188 UChicago 941.5 NYU 927 Carnegie Mellon 790 WashU 731 Case Western 534.5 URochester 362 Brandeis 299

WOMEN’S RECAP

NYU’s Kaley McIntyre had a huge win in the 200 freestyle as she touched in a 1:46.87. That set a new UAA record that stood at a 1:48.70 which Emory’s Fiona Muir swam in 2019. McIntyre dominated the field winning by almost three seconds. McIntyre will look to defend her NCAA title next month.

NYU also earned a win from freshman Calista Lynch who swam to a 4:22.44 in the 400 IM to win by over four seconds. Lynch was 3rd at the end of the fly leg but a big backstroke leg put her in front and she grew the lead from there.

Emory’s Megan Jungers helped the team to two wins on the night. Jungers won the 1200 back in a 54.24 to win by over a second. She then helped the team’s 200 medley relay to a win. The team of Jungers, Ali Kaiser, Maren McDonald, and Jane Sanderson swam to a final time of a 1:42.35.

UChicago still challenges NYU in the team race. The team was led by Alesha Kelly who won the 100 butterfly in a 54.90. That was a huge best time as her previous best was a 55.57. Kelly notably made huge progress over the last year as she won the B final last year in a 56.38. Kelly was 2nd in the 200 fly at 2023 NCAAs.

UChicago also picked up a win as Alicia Soosai won the 100 breast in a 1:03.14. That was a new best time as her previous best was a 1:03.21 from this fall.

SCORES THROUGH DAY 3: