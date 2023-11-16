Do You Love Swimming? See 561 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 561 Swim Jobs.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially. The Head Coach will support the other coaches and interact often with UVAC management staff to assure coordination of swim lane usage, communication about team events, maintenance and cleaning issues, swim meet logistics, and team successes.

LEAD GROUP COACH (DEVELOPMENTAL)

Rockwood Swim Club (RSCA) has been a staple in St. Louis county for over 30 years. During that time we have introduced thousands of kids to the fun, exciting environment of competitive swimming.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Scottsdale Aquatic Club is seeking a Lead Senior Assistant Coach. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Scottsdale Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

POOLS SUPERVISOR

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Department is looking for a creative, people-focused POOLS SUPERVISOR who is passionate about Aquatics and delivering excellent service to the public

SUMMER SWIM COACH – BRAMBLETON BETTAS, BRAMBLETON, VA

The Brambleton Bettas Swim Team is a member of the Old Dominion Swim League (ODSL) located in Brambleton, Virginia. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dynamic individual to serve as our Head Coach for the summer season. As Head Coach, you will lead a team of assistant, junior assistant, and volunteer coaches, and work with approximately 250 swimmers from ages 4 to 18

ADAPTIVE AQUATICS INSTRUCTOR

A primary responsibility of all jobs at the Springfield JCC is to ensure that each and every member, guest and visitor has a positive experience and leaves the JCC feeling better than when they arrived.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACHES (AGE GROUP AND SENIOR)

Greensboro Swim Association (SGSA) is seeking a part-time Assistant Age Group Coach and Senior Assistant Coach. SGSA is a USA Bronze Medal 100+ program based out of Greensboro, NC. We are a competitive swim team ranging from Learn To Swim to Jr. National and U.S. Open qualifiers. We are looking for passionate and enthusiastic coaches for our growing program!

HEAD COACH/ BEGINNER USA SWIM TEAM

The FLagler FLUiD Swim Team, LLC is seeking a Head Swim Coach, in Palm Coast, Florida. The team is a year-round beginner competitive USA Swimmer team, with a 501(c)3 booster club. The ideal candidate should be interested in developing swimmers new to the program, but also be able to meet the needs of senior-level competitive swimmers in a flexible and welcoming swim club environment.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – MULTIPLE LOCATIONS, BOSTON MA

This position is primarily responsible, under the supervision of the Aquatic Director, for assisting in the planning, organizing, directing, budgeting and evaluating those programs within his/her program area in accordance with the mission, purposes and polices of the association.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL-TIME

Prime Aquatics, located in Alcoa, TN, is in the process of hiring a Full-Time, Head Age Group Coach. Prime has 100 swimmers on roster and operates in an outdoor, structure covered, 25 meter pool during the short course season and an outdoor 50 meter pool during the long course season.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

A primary responsibility of all jobs at the Springfield JCC is to ensure that each and every member, guest, and visitor has a positive experience and leaves the JCC feeling better than when they arrived. This role requires in-depth knowledge of swimming strokes, stroke development, and water safety techniques.

ASSOCIATE AQUATICS DIRECTOR – MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

This position is primarily responsible, under the supervision of the Aquatic Director, for assisting in the planning, organizing, directing, budgeting and evaluating those programs within his/her program area in accordance with the mission, purposes and polices of the association.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING/HEAD COACH

Under the supervision of the Executive Director of Swim and Education, the Senior Director of Competitive Swimming is responsible for the leadership and direction of the YMCA’s Competitive Swimming program ensuring that all aspects of the program fulfill the mission, vision, and goals of the YMCA. The TYDE Swim Teams’ current enrollment is over 500 swimmers across the association.

HEAD COACH

The Blue Devil Swim Club was founded in 2001 and operates under the jurisdiction of the IL Swimming LSC. The club practices out of the Warren Township High School District 121 pool in Gurnee, IL and has a current membership of 120 swimmers. BDSC is a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a Board of Directors.

ROSEMEAD RAPIDS SEEKS PART TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Rosemead Rapids is hiring part time assistant swim coach for our USA Swimming Club, Rosemead Rapids. The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic, demonstrate ability to motivate athletes in and outside of the pool, must be reliable, knowledgeable on instructing technique, and passionate about the sport of swimming. The position reports directly to the head coach and will work closely with all the coaches on the preparation of our swimmers.

FULL TIME SENIOR COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the position of Full Time Coach, who can build upon our tradition of excellence. The position reports directly to the Head Coach. This person would oversee creating and executing a strategic plan consistent with the TG vision, mission, and training philosophy; as well as managing the overall direction of several groups. He or she would serve as the lead coach for our Junior High Performance (13-14) and Senior (15-18) training groups.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING (PART TIME)

The Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for teaching athletic skills, strategies and techniques in the sport and mentoring student athletes by utilizing coaching methodologies in a competitive sport environment and fostering academic achievement of the student. This is a part-time position.

AGE GROUP SITE COACH/ASST. SENIOR COACH – FULL TIME

The Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC), a member of USA and Southeastern Swimming, is seeking positive, motivated and qualified candidates for the position of Age Group Site Coach/Assistant senior coach.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Cedar Park Typhoons swim team board is looking for a fun and energetic head coach to work closely with us to create a great 2024 swim season for our roughly 230 swimmers (ages 4-17). Applicants for assistant coaching positions are also welcome.

ASSISTANT COACH

Aloha Aquatics is looking for a passionate, enthusiastic, and qualified part time individuals to join our coaching staff!

HEAD SWIM COACH – YMCA OF HANNIBAL

The YMCA of Hannibal is seeking a full-time Head Swim Coach. The ideal candidate would have a proven track record of successfully coaching participants in a wide variety of age and ability ranges. The Hannibal Hurricane’s Swim Team has both competitive and recreational swimmers and has a focus of welcoming all types of swimmers.

SWIMOUTLET.COM SEEKS DIRECTOR OF TEAM SALES

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and a leading U.S. ecommerce retailer. Spiraledge operates through two primary online stores SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga.com. Headquarters are located in Campbell, California with offices in Ohio, Massachusetts and Vietnam. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach reports directly to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach. The purpose of this position is to assist the head coach in managing all aspects of two highly competitive NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swim programs. The top priority must be the overall collegiate experience of the student-athlete and a commitment to promoting a positive and healthy team culture that encourages growth and development.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Aqua Club is currently searching for an Executive Director to oversee the Club’s recreational aquatics and tennis programs and facility operations. Established in 1959, Aqua Club is a private swim and tennis club located in the Uplake neighborhood of Kenmore, Washington.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

We are seeking dynamic and hard-working individuals with a passion for aquatics to motivate, encourage, inspire, and change the lives of our members.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

Under the direction of the Associate Vice President, Aquatics, the Association Director of Competitive Aquatics will oversee the competitive and non-competitive aquatic programs at all YMCA of South Florida locations. This position will be instrumental in standardizing and growing our competitive footprint in South Florida.

LEAD AQUATICS TECHNICIAN

The University of Notre Dame (https://jobs.nd.edu) is accepting applications for a Lead Aquatics Technician.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The University of Notre Dame (https://jobs.nd.edu) is accepting applications for a Aquatics Director.

BOZEMAN SWIM CLUB SEEKS HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The Bozeman Swim Club is seeking a highly motivated Head Swim Coach/Operations Manager (Head Coach) to oversee training design, technique and performance excellence that align with the mission and values of our competitive swim club.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has an amazing opportunity for individuals excited and committed to lifelong learning as a Part-Time Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. We have been ranked No. 1 among U.S. engineering colleges by the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges Guide for over 20 years.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Trinity Preparatory School seeks applications for a head age group swim coach who guides and teaches student-athletes at meets and practices with technical instruction and training. This leader must possess strong organization, communication, problem solving, leadership, and multitasking skills to develop and mentor the swimmers.

SITE COORDINATOR

Excel Aquatics is home to over 650 athletes and is the leading aquatic organization in the Southeastern LSC. Over our 42-year history, our mission has been to provide exceptional training, swimming technique, and a positive environment for swimmers of all levels. We foster a strong team culture where each swimmer is encouraged to apply the values learned in the pool to their daily lives. With substantial community support, we offer attractive opportunities for growth.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Lead, coach, orchestrate, guide, and organize as it applies to Swim Team processes, systems and operations by performing the following duties.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

95% – Significant emphasis on duties of recruitment of student-athletes, assist with all aspects of the swimming program to include: on-deck coaching during training & competitions, academics, NCAA compliance, strength and conditioning and administrative responsibilities.

AQUATICS CENTER COORDINATOR & HEAD SWIM CLUB COACH

This is a great opportunity for an individual with a passion for the coordination of aquatics programming and youth swimming. The coordinator works in collaboration with the Fitness & Aquatics Center supervisor and Director of Community Services to develop the programming at the Aquatics Center and lead the Neptune-sanctioned swim club in a state-of-the-art facility.

HEAD COACH

The Rogue Rapids is a newly-established USA Swimming Team and well-funded nonprofit organization with an exclusive 5-year contract with the Rogue X complex (13 lane, 25 yard competition pool) opening in Jan. 2024 in Medford, Oregon.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

DCAC is a year-round USA swim club dedicated to the wellness of the whole child while enabling our swimmers to achieve their goals at any level of competition whether it be at the local, regional, or national level. Our membership includes swimmers from as young as 5 years old through high school and beyond.

SWIM SCHOOL INSTRUCTIONAL COORDINATOR

Want a career with a future? A campus worth exploring? A one-of-a-kind community on which you can have a direct impact? MAC is all of those things and more.

TEAM MANAGER

The Triangle Aquatic Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit with a mission to develop swimmers for lifelong success. The TAC TITANS Team Manager is a full-time position responsible for assisting the Head Coach and Finance Director in overseeing day-to-day operations of the swim team, ensuring smooth and efficient functioning.

NORTH BAY AQUATICS HIGH PERFORMANCE COACH

North Bay Aquatics in Marin County is looking for a high-performance coach(es) to fill out our staff

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Have a passion for coaching and working with kids? Love to swim? Join our awesome swim family! We are looking for a highly motivated and energetic individual to support our growing competitive swim program. The Head Age Group coach will be responsible for working with our 9-12 year old athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop a shared vision for technique, training and performance excellence that align with our mission and values.

PART TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Responsibilities are not limited to but include on-deck coaching; assessing and correcting technique; motivating, listening and talking with student-athletes; video analysis and working with underwater camera equipment.

Must be able to commit at least 10 hours/week, preferably during our team’s practice times – early mornings and later afternoons/evenings and weekends

