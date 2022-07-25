Do You Love Swimming? See 3,761 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,761 Swim Jobs.

HEAD COACH – SWIMMING AND DIVING – ATHLETICS

Alfred State College is seeking a qualified candidate to oversee a successful men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. The men’s team is the reigning AMCC / E8 Champions while the women’s team won the AMCC Championship in 2020.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY SEEKS GRAD ASSISTANT

Grad Assistant Position for ’22-23 at Oklahoma Christian University. Tuition and housing covered. Preferably female. Preferably strength and conditioning background knowledge. Join award winning coaches Josh Davis and Noah Yanchulis on a rising team at a beautiful campus in Edmond, OK. College website is oc.edu Can start immediately or in October or January.

HEAD WOMENS SWIM COACH – HUNTER COLLEGE – IMMEDIATE HIRE

Hunter College Athletics New York, NY 10065

$10,000 – $12,000 a year – Part-time

Apply now

AGE GROUP COACH WILTON WAHOO Y

The Age Group Swimming Coach works variable hours to maintain the desired number of coaches on the pool deck to provide the best teaching and coaching environment possible. Hours will include coaching at swim meets. This position will work with swimmers ages 6-12 assisting with the Super Bronze, Super Squad and Maroon and Gold practice groups. This Coach may also be the lead coach for one of our 13/over training squads.

ASSISTANT MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING & DIVING COACH/AQUATICS MANAGER

Located in the scenic Mid-Hudson Valley, Vassar College is a highly selective, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Vassar is deeply committed to fostering a community that reflects the values of a liberal arts education and to promoting an environment of equality, diversity and inclusiveness. Vassar seeks to create a pluralistic community for all staff, faculty and students.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH

The University of Pikeville is seeking a dynamic and creative Head Swimming Coach interested in the continued development and growth of the University’s swim program. This is an exceptional opportunity for a motivated and accomplished professional to join a progressive athletics team and innovative university environment.

HEAD COACH – THE HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM (HLST)

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a year-round competitive USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of 40-50 swimmers to further develop an already strong program. Established in 1973, HLST has a recognized presence in the community and over the years has produced numerous Individual State Champions, Championship relays, Seniors, Age Group Sections, Futures, and Zone qualifiers. Practice facilities include an indoor 25-yard pool and an outdoor 50-meter pool in summer.

JR/ NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT COACH

Beach Cities Swimming is looking for an experienced Senior level Coach. We are a non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history in serving all of the Beach Cities down the coast from Santa Monica to Palos Verdes. Swimmers from novice to Olympic Trials.

LSU VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH

The LSU Tigers seek a volunteer assistant swimming coach to help with supporting our team as people, students, and athletes. The volunteer assistant will support the team’s international and domestic performance objectives and assist the coaching staff with the implementation of on-deck and off-deck duties. The ideal candidate will support the culture and goals of our team with the emphasis on comprehensive excellence while embracing our team concept of STUDENT/ATHLETE.

LEAD AGE GROUP + SENIOR ASSISTANT

Southeastern Swim Club’s mission is to empower athletes to realize their athletic potential and develop character in a positive, safe, and fun environment. To that end, we have a full-time position available to coach in both the age group and senior programs.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH LOVELAND CO $35-55K + BENEFITS

Loveland Swim Club, www.lovelandswimclub.com, is located in northern Colorado about an hour north of Denver.Colorado is a beautiful state with incredible opportunities for outdoor activity. Northern Colorado is one of that fastest growing regions in the U.S.

TRI VALLEY MASTERS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Tri Valley Masters (TVM) is seeking an assistant Coach for a USMS affiliated program in Pleasanton, CA. As an assistant coach, you will plan and lead the lunch time workouts and provide technical instruction for various levels of adult athletes. The assistant coach currently takes direction from the team’s Board of Directors.

DIVING COACH

Saginaw Valley State University, a DII member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic conference invites applications for the position of Diving Coach for the men’s and women’s diving team to assist the head swimming and diving coach to develop, promote and supervise all facets of the diving program; assist the head coach to develop and execute strategies for the recruitment of student-athletes for highly visible regionally and nationally competitive team; assist the head coach to organize and direct all aspects of the diving program, organizing practice sessions to enhance the team’s performance.

DIVING GA

The diving GA position will help in the day to day coaching and training of divers at the University of Utah. You will also be asked to assist in administrative duties, recruiting, team travel, home meets and travel to select away meets. Applicants need to be interested in getting their foot in the door for COACHING.

BLAIRWOOD SWIMAMERICA SWIM INSTRUCTOR

At Blairwood, our mission is to teach swimmers of all ages and levels the proper technique to enhance efficiency, endurance, speed, fun and lifelong success in swimming. Each level has a well-defined skill. When a swimmer masters that specific skill, he or she is ready to move on to the next level.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING AND AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Wittenberg University is seeking applications for an Assistant Coach for Swimming & Diving and Aquatics Coordinator. This individual will assist the head coach in leading all aspects of an NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program, as well as lead the operational aspects of the aquatics operations. This is a full-time, 12-month, exempt-level position reporting to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach.

FGF

CONTACT INFORMATION

9500 Gilman Dr

UC San Diego Athletics

phone: 4053348894

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

James Madison University, a Division I member of the NCAA and Sun Belt Conference is seeking an Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach to work within a highly competitive program. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Stonehill women’s swim team completed it’s second season in 2021-2022. The team posted an impressive 6-3 dual meet record and placed 7th at the NE-10 championship. In it’s first year of competition, Stonehill produced 22 finalists at the meet, 12 of whom were A finalists, and a conference champion. The team has achieved CSCAA scholar team honors each semester.

SWIMRVA HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

SwimRVA is looking for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach to lead our growing age group and developmental program. The SwimRVA Rapids are a fast-growing competitive program with over 500 swimmers in Richmond, Virginia. The Head Age Group coach will oversee two levels of the program consisting of 200 swimmers and four full and part time assistant coaches.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Greater Tampa Swim Association (GTSA), is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach with relevant experience for our year-round swim program. This individual reports to the Aquatic Director, and Head Coach and assists in the design, planning, and implementation of the GTSA program with primary responsibility for teaching and coaching developmental and age group swimmers.

LEAD & ASSISTANT COACHES

EVOLUTION AQUATICS, a year-round swim team in Huntersville North Carolina, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches for immediate hire. Ideal candidates will be passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development. The candidate will join our coaching staff to assist with or lead practice groups primarily with 10 and under athletes but must be able to work with all ages is a support role.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Ripon College, a NCAA Division III institution and member of the Midwest Conference, is seeking a Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. This is a full-time twelve-month position with benefits.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS AND LBA SENIOR COACH

Loyola Blakefield, founded in 1852 in Baltimore, Maryland, is a Catholic independent school for boys in grades 6 – 12. Loyola is inspired by the principles of St. Ignatius Loyola and the Society of Jesus. The ideal candidate must support Loyola Blakefield’s mission of building young men who are Religious, Loving, Academically Competent, Open to Growth, Committed to Diversity, and Committed to Working for a Just World.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR, UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO

The University at Buffalo, Recreation and Intramural Services department seeks an Aquatics Coordinator to assist the Aquatics Director.

KATY AQUATICS – KATY, TEXAS – LEAD AGE GROUP SWIMMING COACH/LEAD SITE COACH

Katy Aquatics is currently accepting applications for a full-time age group coach to serve as a Lead age group coach. Katy Aquatics is located west of Houston, TX. Katy Aquatics is a fast-growing program with over 500 competitive swimmers and a SwimAmerica program that teaches over 2000 lesson per month. Katy Aquatics swims and trains in 6 pools in the Katy area short course and 2 long course pools in the summer. The Katy area is one of the fastest growing cities in the country with a low cost of living and great schools.

UGA WOMEN’S SWIMMING VOLUNTEER COACH

The UGA Women’s Swimming Volunteer Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head & Assistant Coaches in assigned areas of the intercollegiate sport programs. This will include assisting in the planning and designing of a yearly training program; assisting in the planning and designing of specific strength and conditioning sessions for student-athletes in cooperation with the strength & conditioning coaches and the head and assistant coaches

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

St. Bonaventure University, an NCAA Division I institution and member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, has an immediate opening for the position of Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. This is a full-time, 12-month exempt position.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

At TritonWear, we redefine athletes’ limits through our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools showing athletes exactly what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations resulting in numerous podium finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

HEAD COACH – LAKE BELTON HIGH SCHOOL

Lake Belton High School is entering it’s 3rd year and first with all 4 grades. The team practices at the district owned, swim center with an 8 lane 25 yard competition pool and a 3 lane 25 yard teaching pool as well as a swim specific dryland area.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH PRINCETON NEW JERSEY

This club swimming team trains at the Princeton University.

CCA MARLINS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The CCA Marlins swim team (CCA), located in Roanoke, VA, is seeking applicants for a Head Age Group Coach. The Roanoke Valley is uniquely nestled among the Blue Ridge Mountains in southwestern Virginia. An outdoor paradise (hiking, biking, boating, etc), Roanoke is located within three hours of Charlotte, Richmond, and Washington DC. The USA Swimming team currently boasts approximately 150 swimmers, ranging from novice to Junior National level swimming.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH CANYONS AQUATIC CLUB

Job Type: Full-Time (40-50 hours per week)

Benefits: Full-time employees are eligible for medical and PTO Reimbursements: Mileage, team travel, certifications, cell phone service

AQUATICS & RECREATION MANAGER

Franklin & Marshall College is a residential college dedicated to excellence in undergraduate liberal education. Its aims are to inspire in young people of high promise and diverse backgrounds a genuine and enduring love for learning, to teach them to read, write, and think critically, to instill in them the capacity for both independent and collaborative action, and to educate them to explore and understand the natural, social and cultural worlds in which they live.

HEAD COACH, WOMEN’S DIVING – 500758

This position is responsible for all phases of the Division I Women’s Diving program at the University of Richmond. Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to: coaching and student-athlete skill development, recruiting, administrative tasks related to the operation of the program, and providing a positive collegiate experience for student-athletes.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

UW-La Crosse Athletics invites candidates to apply for our Assistant Swimming Coach

HEAD DIVING COACH

Assists the Head Swim Coach in all areas within the Wyoming Men’s and Women’s Diving program.

PART-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Aquatex Swim Team in Round Rock, TX, is searching for an age-group coach to assist with our age group programs. The position is part time, 5 days a week and 3 hours per day. Meet coaching opportunities are also available. The anticipated start date is August 8th, 2022.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

ESA is a coach run program with approximately 250 swimmers, and is located in Atascocita/Humble, Texas (Northeast Houston). We have an outstanding age group team which ranked #40 in ASCA’s 2022 Top 100 Age Group Programs, and boasts 7 athletes ranking top 20 nationally.

HEAD AGE-GROUP COACH

Evolution Racing Club is a youth-serving, non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history of serving Orange County residents. Our swimmer base consists of swimmers ages 5 – 18 (in general), from novice to Olympic Trial time standard skill level.

GREENWOOD SWIMMING (WORCESTER, MA) ASSISTANT COACH

Greenwood Swimming in Worcester, MA is in search of an Assistant Swim Coach that will begin in September of 2022. Greenwood trains out of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) pool. This position will be responsible for coaching swimmers of all ages and working closely with the Head Coach. The candidate will be passionate about coaching, looking to develop their skills, and willing to collaborate. The candidate is also a family-minded person, who knows the importance of community and a family-like team atmosphere.

HEAD SWIM COACH / ASSISTANT AQUATICS MANAGER

Franklin & Marshall College is a residential college dedicated to excellence in undergraduate liberal education. Its aims are to inspire in young people of high promise and diverse backgrounds a genuine and enduring love for learning, to teach them to read, write, and think critically, to instill in them the capacity for both independent and collaborative action, and to educate them to explore and understand the natural, social and cultural worlds in which they live.

FAIRFAX FOXES SWIMMING ASSISTANT COACH

Fairfax Foxes Swimming is seeking enthusiastic, organized and kid-centered assistant coaches to support the development of our age group and high school-aged swimmers. With approximately 200 swimmers on the team, the Foxes are part of the Potomac Valley LSC and operate out of three main sites during the short course season: George Mason University, St. James Recreation Sports Complex and Providence Rec Center

HEAD SWIM COACH – CAYMAN ISLANDS

Minimum 6 years coaching experience with a club competitive swimming program. Excellent knowledge of current swimming techniques and training methods and FINA Rules. Strong organisational skills with an ability to develop and manage an age group swimming program. Minimum of ASCA Level 2 Certification or equivalent, First Aid and CPR training.

HIGHLANDS RANCH AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME

Highlands Ranch Aquatics, located on the south side of Denver, Colorado, is seeking a highly motivated individual to lead our age group program into the future.

ASSISTANT NCAA SWIM COACH – FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY

The Assistant Coach II, Swimming assists with all activities related to the Swimming program including recruitment, athlete development, monitoring academic performance, and social development.

FOREST GROVE SWIM CLUB – HEAD COACH

The Forest Grove Swim Club (FGSC) is a year-round competitive USA Swimming program for the youth of Forest Grove, Banks, Gaston, North Plains and the surrounding areas of Western Washington and Yamhill Counties. Established in 1969, we are a non-profit organization.

UGA MEN’S SWIMMING VOLUNTEER COACH

The UGA Men’s Swimming Volunteer Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head & Assistant Coaches in assigned areas of the intercollegiate sport programs. This will include assisting in the planning and designing of a yearly training program; assisting in the planning and designing of specific strength and conditioning sessions for student-athletes in cooperation with the strength & conditioning coaches and the head and assistant coaches.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING, WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY

This position serves as the graduate assistant swim coach for the men’s & women’s swimming program. The graduate assistant swim coach will gain experience in all areas of program management including but not limited to coaching of swim practices and meets, meet preparation & management, recruiting, student-athlete development and mentoring, as well as administrative responsibilities needed to run a successful NCAA Division III Swimming Program.

NTN HEAD COACH

CISD educates and inspires every Dragon through a tradition of excellence and innovation in academics, character, and service for life-long success.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Amherst College invites applications for the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. Given Amherst’s distinction as one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the country, the successful candidate will demonstrate the ways in which they bring value to and will work towards supporting a broadly diverse community.

ASSOCIATE SENIOR & AGE GROUP COACH- FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!

Swim Streamline (SSAN) located in Spring, Texas, is looking for an energetic Associate Senior & Age Group Coach to run and assist with some of our competitive groups. SSAN is currently a Top 100 VCC USA Swimming Team, Safe Sport Recognized, Bronze medal club 2020 & 2021 and a USA Swimming Level 4 Club Recognized Program. More information on SSAN can be found on our team website, www.swimstreamline.com

FULL TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Fox Valley Swim Team (“FOX”), located in Naperville, Illinois, seeks a full-time Assistant Coach. More information on FOX can be found on our team website, www.foxswimteam.com.

Florida State University Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach

Assists the Head Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

Head Swim Coach – Cayman Islands

Minimum 6 years coaching experience with a club competitive swimming program.

Excellent knowledge of current swimming techniques and training methods and FINA Rules.

Strong organisational skills with an ability to develop and manage an age group swimming program.

Minimum of ASCA Level 2 Certification or equivalent, First Aid and CPR training.

Highlands Ranch Aquatics Head Age Group Coach – Full Time

Highlands Ranch Aquatics, located on the south side of Denver, Colorado, is seeking a highly motivated individual to lead our age group program into the future. Our longtime Head Age Group Coach is retiring in August and we’re looking for the right person to take the reigns. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable about stroke mechanics, age group progressions, and have great leadership, teaching, and communication skills.

Forest Grove Swim Club – Head Coach

The Forest Grove Swim Club (FGSC) is a year-round competitive USA Swimming program for the youth of Forest Grove, Banks, Gaston, North Plains and the surrounding areas of Western Washington and Yamhill Counties. Established in 1969, we are a non-profit organization. Our programs are directed at all levels of competent swimming and dedicated to the maximum development of each swimmer as an athlete and as an individual.

UGA Men’s Swimming Volunteer Coach

The UGA Men’s Swimming Volunteer Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head & Assistant Coaches in assigned areas of the intercollegiate sport programs. This will include assisting in the planning and designing of a yearly training program; assisting in the planning and designing of specific strength and conditioning sessions for student-athletes in cooperation with the strength & conditioning coaches and the head and assistant coaches.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 112,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 710,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 357,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 343,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.