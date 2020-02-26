Distance Specialist and Olympic Trials Qualifier to Join Gators in 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

John VanDeusen of Saint Augustine, Florida, has signed to join the University of Florida’s class of 2024. He will be accompanied by William Jones, Adam Chaney, Brendan Peacock, Caleb Kravitz, Jace Crawford, Trevor McGovern, and Mitchell Meyer.

Of his decision, VanDeusen says:

“I’ve always wanted to be a Gator! God has blessed me with the opportunity to go to one of the best schools and swim programs in the country. Go Gators!”

VanDeusen hails from Bartram Trail High School, where he holds records in the 200 free (1:43.80), 200 IM (1:49.40), 100 free (46.24), and 500 free (4:23.44). He was also a part of the school’s record-holding 200 medley and 400 free relays. VanDeusen also competes for the Bolles School Sharks, based in Jacksonville, FL. With the Sharks, he competed at the 2018 U.S. Futures at Cary, winning the 400 LCM IM event (4:27.19) and placing second in the 200 and 400 LCM frees (1:53.26 and 4:01.91 respectively). At the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships, he became a 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifier with lifetime bests in the 800 LCM free (8:10.66), the 1500 LCM free (15:43.17), and the 400 LCM IM (4:24.02).

If VanDeusen had joined the D1 Gators for the 2019-2020 season, he would have been eleventh-fastest on the team in the 200, seventh-fastest in the 500, third-fastest in the 1650, and eighth-fastest in the 400 IM. At the Southeastern Conference Championships, he would have C-finaled in the 500 and placed 14th in the 1650.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:38.75

500 free – 4:23.44

1650 free – 15:08.66

400 IM – 3:58.07

The Gators are going through a bit of a distance freestyle golden era right now: at the SEC Championships over the weekend, Kieran Smith crushed the all-time record in the 500 free, while Robert Finke crushed the all-time record in the 1650 free. Both swimmers are just sophomores.

