Daily Swim Coach Workout #83

Workout Context

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

6 x 100 warm up @ 1:30

5 x 100 free/back @ 1:40

4 x 100 free desc 1-4 @ 1:25

3 x 100 free desc 1-3 @ 1:30

2 x 100 free/ back @ 1:40

1 x 100 ez @ 1:50

5 x 100 IM @ 1:30

4 x 100 Free @ 1:20

3 x 100 IM @ 1:35

2 x 100 free neg split @ 1:20

1 x 100 IM @ 1:40

1 x 100 ez @ 1:50

6 x 100 (25 fast 75 smooth) @ 1:30

5 x 100 (25 fast no free, 75 smooth free) @ 1:40

3 x 100 [email protected] 1:20

2 x 100 ez @ 1:50

5 x 100 neg split and desc to fast @ 1:20

1 x 100 ez @ 1:50

3 x 100 neg split and desc to fast @ 1:20

1 x 100 ez @ 1:50

2 x 100 neg split and desc to fast @ 1:20

1 x 100 ez @ 1:50

6 x 100 DPS free/ Back @ 1:30

9 x 100 free desc 1-3 @ 1:20

1 x 100 ez @ 1:50

4 x 100 swim @ 1:25

4 x 100 reverse IM @ 1:30

1 x 100 ez @ 1:50

6 x 100 @ 1:15/ 1:20

3 x 100 free/back smooth @ 1:45