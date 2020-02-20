WATCH: Kieran Smith’s 4:06 500 Free, Race Videos from Day 2 of 2020 SECs

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual finals races of the 2020 SEC Champions took place tonight in Auburn, Alabama. Swimmers competed in finals of the 200 free relay, 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. Florida’s Kieran Smith made history tonight as he smashed the NCAA and American Record in the 500 free. Smith won the title in 4:06.32, nearly 2 seconds faster than the former NCAA Record time.

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas became the 7th man to ever break 1:40 in the 200 IM. Casas won the title in 1:39.91 to become the 7th fastest man in history. Tennessee’s Erika Brown broke the SEC Record with the 2nd fastest 50 free in history, a 21.03. The Auburn women swam the 2nd fastest NCAA 200 free relay ever as they won the title and blew away the school record.

You can check out the men’s championship finals below, courtesy of TAMU Swim on YouTube. We’ll keep an eye out for women’s race videos, but haven’t seen them yet. SwimSwam will post those videos later on if they become available.

MEN’S 500 FREE

MEN’S 200 IM

MEN’S 50 FREE

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY