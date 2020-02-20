2020 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State’s massive 200 IM (7 total scorers; 2 A finalists) buoyed them to the best prelims showing on day 2, piling up 16 individual scoring swims tonight.

The Wolfpack put four into the 500 free A final to start the morning, and seven total scorers in the IM puts them in excellent position to overtake Virginia for the team points lead tonight. UVA leads the Wolfpack by 41 at the moment, but that’s only after two relays and one diving event last night.

Virginia did put three into the 200 IM A final, and have a dozen individual scoring swims set up. Louisville also has 12 scoring swims individually, but less A finalists than the Cavaliers. There’s a clear dropoff after those three teams, with Notre Dame and UNC also having nice mornings.

Virginia does sit 1-2 in both the 500 free (Paige Madden, Madelyn Donohoe) and 200 IM (Kate Douglass, Abigail Richter), so their A finalists are projected to score more. But NC State has several good chances to move up from their prelims spots. Defending 200 IM champ Julia Poole is fourth right now, and Emma Muzzy is 8th with nowhere to go but up. On the flip side, Sophie Hansson is 9th and can only move down. Other IM scorers include Jessica Horomanski, Heather Maccausland, Katelyn Mack and Danika Huizinga.

Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

Note: these figures do not include relays (where every school should add a scoring 200 free relay tonight) or diving (with 3-meter prelims still to come this afternoon).

Team Total 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free NC State 8/4/4 4/0/1 2/3/2 2/1/1 Virginia 6/3/3 2/2/0 3/0/1 1/1/2 Louisville 4/5/3 0/2/1 1/2/1 3/1/1 Notre Dame 3/1/1 2/0/1 1/0/0 0/1/0 UNC 1/4/3 0/1/1 1/1/1 0/2/1 Duke 1/2/2 0/1/1 0/0/1 1/1/0 Florida State 0/1/3 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/2 Virginia Tech 1/1/2 0/1/1 0/0/0 1/0/1 Pitt 0/1/2 0/0/2 0/1/0 0/0/0 Georgia Tech 0/1/1 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 Miami 0/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 Boston College 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0

