Distance Freestyler Danny Henry To Remain In State with Verbal to TCU

Dripping Springs High School’s Danny Henry has announced his decision to swim at Texas Christian University beginning in the fall of 2020. Longhorn Aquatics congratulated their athlete on their Twitter account:

Congratulations Danny Henry on sending his verbal commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at TCU! #FearTheFrog #WeAreTXLA pic.twitter.com/PN8GaeD9fI — Longhorn Aquatics (@TXLAquatics) October 2, 2019

The Austin, TX native most recently swam the 400m, 800m, and 1500m free at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines, IA. He posted a personal best time of 8:28.21 in the 800, finishing 5th in the event.

In February, Henry competed at the UIL Texas 5A State Championship for Dripping Springs High School. He finished 17th in the 200 free and 5th in the finals of the 500 free. He also led off his team’s 400 free relay, which came in 15th in finals.

Over the last 2 years, Henry has made significant improvements in his times. Below is a comparison between his times 2017 and 2019:

2017 2019 500 free 4:54.04 4:37.87 1650 free 16:46.43 16:10.26 1000 free 10:11.52 9:45.98 400 IM 4:33.69 4:12.98 200 free 1:50.79 1:45.38

In the fall of 2020, Henry will be training alongside fellow Austin, TX distance swimmer Charlie Brennig.

