California Swim Coach & Lifeguard Arrested, Added To USA Swimming Banned List

A swim coach and lifeguard in Commerce, California was arrested last month for lewd acts with a minor. He was added to USA Swimming’s list of banned individuals this week.

CBS Los Angeles reported in early September that 33-year-old Jason Michael Anda had been arrested on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14. Anda was accused developing a physical relationship with a 13-year-old girl he’d met while working as a lifeguard. CBS Los Angeles reported at the time that Anda had been placed on administrative leave.

A LinkedIn page for a Jason Anda listed him as an “assistant swim coach” for the City of Commerce since October of 2012. We’ve reached out to the city for comment, but have not yet received a response.

CBS reports that police started investigating Anda when they were alerted by the girl’s parents. The report says Anda “is believed to have met the girl while working at the Brenda Villa Aquatic Center.” Police couldn’t reveal how long the relationship had lasted.

Anda was added to USA Swimming’s permanent banned list on October 16. He does not yet appear in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s database.