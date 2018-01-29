CSCAA Announces Fall 2017 Scholar All-America Teams

The College Swim Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced Monday morning that 688 college swim teams nationwide have been named Scholar All-America teams based on their academic performance in the Fall 2017 semester.

NCAA Division I, II, and III, as well as NAIA and NJCAA teams, are eligible for the distinction, which is awarded to all teams with a combined GPA of at least 3.0.

Among the CSCAA top 25 schools from each division, 85 percent earned the honor. Additionally, 17 teams made the cut for the first time.

Grand Canyon University led Division I men with a 3.71 average, while Drexel University led the women with a 3.77. Emmanuel College (3.71) led Division II women, while Carson-Newman University led the men with a 3.66. Division III Knox College’s women led all schools with a 3.80, and Macalester College led Division III men with a 3.77.

Check out the full list of honorees below.

NCAA Division I, II, and III Fall 2017 Scholar All-America Teams

Division I Women Division I Men Division II Women Division II Men Division III Women Division III Men 3.03 Air Force 3.61 Alabama 3.57 Adelphi 3.46 Adelphi 3.56 Albion 3.12 Albion 3.47 Akron 3.18 American 3.22 Alaska-Fairbanks 3.14 Ashland 3.36 Alfred 3.08 Alfred 3.51 Alabama 3.15 Arizona 3.37 Ashland 3.23 Bellarmine 3.21 Allegheny 3.43 Alfred State 3.51 American 3.35 Arizona State 3.38 Assumption 3.28 Bentley 3.29 Anderson 3.16 Arcadia 3.52 Arizona 3.31 Binghamton 3.00 Augustana (SD) 3.36 Cal Baptist 3.38 Arcadia 3.26 Augustana 3.39 Arizona State 3.12 Boston College 3.42 Azusa Pacific 3.66 Carson-Newman 3.45 Augustana 3.36 Babson 3.57 Arkansas 3.22 Boston University 3.22 Barton 3.06 Colorado Mesa 3.23 Austin 3.08 Beloit 3.00 Army / West Point 3.16 Brigham Young 3.39 Bellarmine 3.15 Concordia-Irvine 3.21 Babson 3.01 Birmingham Southern 3.28 Auburn 3.44 Brown 3.37 Bentley 3.06 Davis & Elkins 3.62 Bard 3.26 Brandeis 3.58 Ball State 3.29 Bryant 3.30 Cal Baptist 3.14 Drury 3.32 Bates 3.04 Buffalo State 3.29 Binghamton 3.14 Bucknell 3.37 Cal State East Bay 3.14 Emmanuel 3.66 Beloit 3.67 Caltech 3.59 Boise State 3.11 California 3.64 Carson-Newman 3.15 Fairmont State 3.34 Berry 3.30 Calvin 3.36 Boston College 3.23 Canisius 3.54 Chowan 3.22 Findlay 3.38 Birmingham Southern 3.36 Carleton 3.29 Boston University 3.26 Cincinnati 3.33 Clarion 3.21 Florida Tech 3.28 Brandeis 3.33 Carnegie Mellon 3.64 Bowling Green 3.21 Cleveland State 3.45 Colorado Mesa 3.04 Fresno Pacific 3.33 Bridgewater 3.14 Carthage 3.17 Brigham Young 3.33 Columbia 3.40 Concordia-Irvine 3.16 Gannon 3.22 Cabrini 3.64 Case Western Reserve 3.67 Brown 3.00 Connecticut 3.12 Converse 3.08 Grand Valley 3.50 Caltech 3.29 Catholic 3.29 Bryant 3.12 Cornell 3.41 Drury 3.36 Indianapolis 3.49 Calvin 3.31 Chapman 3.39 Bucknell 3.20 Dartmouth 3.34 East Stroudsburg 3.10 Lenoir-Rhyne 3.52 Carleton 3.25 Chicago 3.36 Butler 3.43 Davidson 3.12 Edinboro 3.21 Lewis 3.32 Carnegie Mellon 3.35 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3.51 California 3.06 Denver 3.75 Emmanuel 3.25 Lindenwood 3.50 Carthage 3.07 Coast Guard 3.54 Campbell 3.23 Drexel 3.21 Fairmont State 3.25 Mars Hill 3.54 Case Western Reserve 3.18 Colby 3.42 Canisius 3.27 Duke 3.49 Findlay 3.37 Maryville 3.25 Catholic 3.39 Colorado College 3.49 Cincinnati 3.13 East Carolina 3.47 Florida Tech 3.27 McKendree 3.25 Centre 3.33 Conn College 3.35 Cleveland State 3.28 Eastern Illinois 3.19 Fresno Pacific 3.32 Mines 3.48 Chapman 3.23 Denison 3.48 Colgate 3.15 Eastern Michigan 3.48 Gannon 3.33 Missouri S&T 3.48 Chatham 3.10 DePauw 3.35 Colorado State 3.00 Evansville 3.21 Grand Valley 3.01 Missouri-Saint Louis 3.39 Chicago 3.17 Dickinson 3.58 Columbia 3.19 Fairfield 3.19 Henderson State 3.36 Northern Michigan 3.30 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3.24 Drew 3.26 Connecticut 3.21 Florida 3.20 Hillsdale 3.05 Nova Southeastern 3.37 Clark 3.58 Elms 3.32 Cornell 3.06 Florida Atlantic 3.43 Indiana (PA) 3.44 Pace 3.19 Coast Guard 3.25 Franklin 3.39 Dartmouth 3.42 Fordham 3.40 Indianapolis 3.30 Queens (NC) 3.42 Colby 3.28 Franklin & Marshall 3.37 Davidson 3.27 Gardner-Webb 3.40 Lenoir-Rhyne 3.35 Rollins 3.07 Colby-Sawyer 3.09 Gettysburg 3.68 Denver 3.12 George Mason 3.28 Lewis 3.22 Saginaw Valley State 3.52 Colorado College 3.19 Goucher 3.77 Drexel 3.44 Georgetown 3.67 Lindenwood 3.52 Saint Michael’s 3.74 Conn College 3.37 Grinnell 3.47 Duke 3.02 Georgia 3.59 Lynn 3.03 Simon Fraser 3.39 Denison 3.25 Gustavus 3.51 Duquesne 3.10 Georgia Tech 3.20 Mars Hill 3.21 St. Cloud State 3.14 DePauw 3.28 Hamilton 3.50 East Carolina 3.71 Grand Canyon 3.27 Mary 3.14 Tampa 3.52 Dickinson 3.35 Hendrix 3.51 Eastern Illinois 3.63 Harvard 3.30 Maryville 3.36 Tiffin 3.47 Drew 3.18 Hiram 3.58 Eastern Michigan 3.23 Hawaii 3.60 McKendree 3.11 Truman State 3.57 Elms 3.14 Hood 3.45 Evansville 3.12 Illinois-Chicago 3.27 Mines 3.11 Wayne State 3.36 Emory & Henry 3.48 Hope 3.20 Fairfield 3.12 Incarnate Word 3.40 Minnesota-Moorhead 3.35 West Virginia Wesleyan 3.26 Franklin 3.25 Illinois Tech 3.42 Florida 3.19 Indiana 3.33 Minnesota State 3.12 William Jewell 3.39 Franklin & Marshall 3.07 Illinois Wesleyan 3.34 Florida Gulf Coast 3.21 Iona 3.37 Missouri-Saint Louis 3.30 Wingate 3.18 Frostburg State 3.31 Johns Hopkins 3.37 Florida International 3.41 IUPUI 3.15 Nebraska at Kearney 3.29 Gettysburg 3.24 Kalamazoo 3.42 Florida State 3.40 Kentucky 3.09 Northern Michigan 3.26 Goucher 3.39 Kenyon 3.57 Fordham 3.37 Lafayette 3.52 Northern State 3.49 Grinnell 3.22 Knox 3.14 Fresno State 3.00 La Salle 3.29 Nova Southeastern 3.19 Grove City 3.12 Lake Forest 3.70 Gardner-Webb 3.17 Lehigh 3.57 Pace 3.32 Gustavus 3.29 La Verne 3.48 George Mason 3.12 Louisiana State 3.73 Queens (NC) 3.38 Hamilton 3.03 Lawrence 3.58 Georgetown 3.06 Louisville 3.65 Rollins 3.16 Hendrix 3.30 Lewis & Clark 3.38 George Washington 3.26 Loyola (MD) 3.43 Saginaw Valley State 3.14 Hiram 3.15 Luther 3.26 Georgia 3.42 Manhattan 3.25 Saint Leo 3.56 Hollins 3.77 Macalester 3.55 Georgia Southern 3.28 Marist 3.57 Saint Michael’s 3.46 Hood 3.09 Messiah 3.07 Georgia Tech 3.31 Michigan 3.21 Saint Rose 3.50 Hope 3.70 MIT 3.72 Grand Canyon 3.47 Michigan State 3.38 Shippensburg 3.50 Hunter 3.17 Mount Union 3.47 Harvard 3.30 Minnesota 3.09 Simon Fraser 3.03 Illinois Tech 3.18 Nazareth 3.50 Hawaii 3.10 Missouri 3.44 Sioux Falls 3.47 Illinois Wesleyan 3.41 Nebraska Wesleyan 3.47 Houston 3.38 Missouri State 3.62 St. Cloud State 3.57 Ithaca 3.08 Norwich 3.45 Idaho 3.20 Mount St. Mary’s 3.46 Tampa 3.57 Ithaca 3.28 NYU 3.43 Illinois 3.39 NC State 3.28 Tiffin 3.38 John Carroll 3.44 Oberlin 3.27 Illinois-Chicago 3.11 North Carolina 3.53 Truman State 3.54 Johns Hopkins 3.31 Occidental 3.47 Illinois State 3.14 Northwestern 3.10 UC San Diego 3.34 Kalamazoo 3.64 Olivet 3.50 Incarnate Word 3.24 Notre Dame 3.40 Wayne State 3.26 Keene State 3.23 Pacific Lutheran 3.38 Indiana 3.00 Oakland 3.45 West Florida 3.43 Kenyon 3.03 Pittsburgh-Bradford 3.54 Indiana State 3.05 Ohio State 3.47 West Virginia Wesleyan 3.12 King’s (PA) 3.50 Pomona-Pitzer 3.65 Iona 3.05 Old Dominion 3.43 William Jewell 3.80 Knox 3.36 Principia 3.31 Iowa 3.31 Penn 3.53 Wingate 3.36 Lake Forest 3.21 Redlands 3.57 Iowa State 3.11 Penn State 3.29 La Verne 3.42 Rochester 3.58 IUPUI 3.33 Princeton 3.46 Lawrence 3.02 Roger Williams 3.28 James Madison 3.12 Providence 3.04 Lehman 3.01 Rose-Hulman 3.48 Kansas 3.32 Purdue 3.26 Linfield 3.06 Rowan 3.49 Kentucky 3.11 Rider 3.02 Loras 3.14 RPI 3.34 Lafayette 3.27 Saint Louis 3.21 Luther 3.29 Saint Vincent 3.38 La Salle 3.22 Seattle 3.46 Lycoming 3.10 Scranton 3.26 Lehigh 3.34 Seton Hall 3.74 Macalester 3.13 Sewanee 3.47 Liberty 3.31 South Carolina 3.28 Manchester 3.40 Simpson 3.37 Little Rock 3.00 South Dakota 3.30 Mary Washington 3.16 Skidmore 3.50 LIU-Brooklyn 3.02 Southern California 3.35 Marywood 3.18 Southwestern 3.09 Louisiana State 3.49 Southern Illinois 3.08 McMurry 3.38 Springfield 3.69 Louisville 3.25 Southern Methodist 3.54 Messiah 3.57 St. Mary’s (MD) 3.59 Loyola (MD) 3.37 St. Bonaventure 3.41 Mills 3.27 St. Olaf 3.41 Loyola Marymount 3.31 Stanford 3.15 Minnesota-Morris 3.39 St. Thomas 3.05 Manhattan 3.15 Tennessee 3.14 Misericordia 3.19 Staten Island 3.29 Marist 3.08 Texas 3.66 MIT 3.03 SUNY Brockport 3.60 Marshall 3.07 Texas Christian 3.52 Mount Holyoke 3.08 SUNY Geneseo 3.25 Massachusetts 3.18 Towson 3.38 Mount Union 3.04 Susquehanna 3.55 Miami (FL) 3.00 UC Santa Barbara 3.43 Nazareth 3.41 Swarthmore 3.49 Miami (OH) 3.21 UMBC 3.60 Nebraska Wesleyan 3.21 TCNJ 3.32 Michigan 3.14 Utah 3.27 New England 3.05 Trinity (CT) 3.44 Michigan State 3.27 Villanova 3.28 Norwich 3.11 Trinity U 3.43 Minnesota 3.09 Virginia 3.34 NYU 3.38 Tufts 3.40 Missouri 3.02 Virginia Tech 3.56 Oberlin 3.09 UMass Dartmouth 3.49 Missouri State 3.00 West Virginia 3.27 Occidental 3.20 Ursinus 3.24 Mount St. Mary’s 3.25 William & Mary 3.46 Olivet 3.15 UW-Whitewater 3.53 NC State 3.17 Wisconsin 3.55 Pacific Lutheran 3.60 Vassar 3.50 Nebraska 3.48 Yale 3.49 Pittsburgh-Bradford 3.28 Wabash 3.46 Nebraska-Omaha 3.66 Pomona-Pitzer 3.09 Washington & Jefferson 3.51 Nevada 3.50 Principia 3.33 Washington & Lee 3.44 New Hampshire 3.38 Redlands 3.03 Washington College (MD) 3.35 New Mexico State 3.19 Regis 3.51 WashU 3.30 North Carolina 3.28 Ripon 3.39 Wesleyan 3.48 Northeastern 3.08 Rochester 3.15 Westminster 3.46 Northern Arizona 3.26 Roger Williams 3.24 Wheaton (IL) 3.49 Northern Colorado 3.23 Rose-Hulman 3.41 Whitman 3.59 Northern Iowa 3.15 Rowan 3.15 Whitworth 3.26 North Florida 3.34 RPI 3.20 Willamette 3.31 North Texas 3.39 Saint Benedict 3.01 William Paterson 3.48 Northwestern 3.25 Saint Joseph [CT] 3.45 William Peace 3.45 Notre Dame 3.38 Saint Vincent 3.39 WPI 3.29 Oakland 3.32 Salisbury 3.05 York College 3.35 Ohio 3.41 Scranton 3.50 Ohio State 3.29 Sewanee 3.37 Old Dominion 3.53 Simmons 3.30 Oregon State 3.23 Simpson 3.02 Pacific 3.57 Skidmore 3.38 Penn 3.56 Smith 3.39 Penn State 3.53 Southwestern 3.20 Pepperdine 3.59 Springfield 3.37 Pittsburgh 3.57 St. Joseph’s Long Island 3.33 Princeton 3.80 St. Kate’s 3.44 Providence 3.52 St. Mary’s (MD) 3.43 Purdue 3.41 St. Olaf 3.45 Rhode Island 3.44 St. Thomas 3.54 Rice 3.30 Staten Island 3.22 Richmond 3.42 SUNY Brockport 3.50 Rider 3.02 SUNY Cortland 3.43 Rutgers 3.71 SUNY Fredonia 3.45 Sacred Heart 3.31 SUNY Geneseo 3.64 Saint Francis (PA) 3.02 SUNY Oneonta 3.44 Saint Louis 3.29 SUNY Oswego 3.18 San Diego 3.43 Susquehanna 3.09 San Diego State 3.47 Swarthmore 3.41 San Jose State 3.05 Sweet Briar 3.59 Seattle 3.61 TCNJ 3.53 Seton Hall 3.61 Transylvania 3.46 Siena 3.27 Trinity (CT) 3.69 South Carolina 3.40 Trinity U 3.47 South Dakota 3.43 Tufts 3.50 South Dakota State 3.40 UMass Dartmouth 3.23 Southern California 3.33 Ursinus 3.64 Southern Illinois 3.41 UW-La Crosse 3.50 Southern Methodist 3.21 UW-Whitewater 3.20 St. Bonaventure 3.59 Vassar 3.59 Stanford 3.16 Washington & Jefferson 3.46 SUNY Buffalo 3.45 Washington & Lee 3.35 Tennessee 3.43 Washington College (MD) 3.40 Texas 3.57 WashU 3.29 Texas A&M 3.50 Wellesley 3.30 Texas Christian 3.51 Wesleyan 3.49 Toledo 3.38 Western Connecticut 3.23 Towson 3.23 Western New England 3.40 Tulane 3.30 Westfield State 3.17 UC-Davis 3.32 Westminster 3.22 UCLA 3.53 Wheaton (IL) 3.21 UC Santa Barbara 3.21 Wheaton (MA) 3.26 UMBC 3.43 Whitman 3.41 UNC Asheville 3.32 Whitworth 3.18 UNLV 3.43 Willamette 3.49 Utah 3.27 William Paterson 3.24 Vanderbilt 3.82 William Peace 3.47 Vermont 3.23 Wittenberg 3.58 Villanova 3.39 Wooster 3.27 Virginia 3.46 WPI 3.37 Virginia Tech 3.38 York College 3.37 Wagner 3.26 Washington State 3.30 West Virginia 3.45 William & Mary 3.10 Wisconsin 3.35 Wright State 3.52 Xavier 3.48 Yale 3.22 Youngstown State

NAIA and NJCAA Fall 2017 Scholar All-America Teams