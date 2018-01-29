2x World Jrs Finalist Michael Houlie of RSA Commits to Tennessee

Michael Houlie, a junior at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town, South Africa, has announced his intention to swim at the University of Tennessee in 2019-20. He will graduate high school in December of 2018 and begin with the Vols in January of 2019, joining Eien Mcgee and Ethan Sanders in the class of 2022.

“Tennessee is a great fit for the way I am wired. There are so many ways that I can still improve as a swimmer and I know that the environment will bring out the best in me. I already feel part of the Vols family and I can’t wait to contribute to the team”

Houlie is a rising star in the RSA: h broke his first South African national age group record at the beginning of 2016 and has been making waves ever since. He now owns multiple NAGs in breast for boys 15, 16, and 17 years and is a member of both the South African National Team as well as the South African Junior National Team. Houlie competed for RSA at 2017 Junior Commonwealth Games (in Nassau, Bahamas) and 2017 FINA Junior World Championships in Indianapolis this past summer. He was a finalist in the 50/100 breast at Junior Worlds and won gold in both events, setting Championship Records, in Nassau. He was crowned the 2017 RSA Junior National Champion the 50/100/200 breast and 200 IM and earned a qualification for 2018 Senior Commonwealth Games.

Top times (converted to SCY):

50 LCM breast: 27.68 (24.03)

100 LCM breast: 1:01.49 (53.59)

200 LCM breast: 2:16.78 (1:59.62)

200 LCM IM: 2:08.01 (1:52.44)

