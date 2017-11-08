Hometown Distance Ace Ethan Sanders Sends Verbal to Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee’s Ethan Sanders has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Tennessee beginning in the fall of 2018. A senior at L&N STEM Academy, Sanders swims for the Tennessee Aquatics program in Knoxville and is one of three seniors to have committed to Division I schools. TNAQ wrote: “Congratulations to Carissa Armijo (UNLV), Caleb Harrington (Georgia), and Ethan Sanders (Tennessee), on their choices.”

Sanders is a versatile swimmer who should add depth to the Vols’ roster. In high school swimming, he competes in the 200/500 free and has been a finalist at the Tennessee High School State Championships in each of his high school seasons. In club swimming, he extends his freestyle range out to the 1650 and also swims fly and IM. At Speedo Winter Juniors he swam the 200 free and 400 IM, and at the season-finale Southern Premier Championships, he competed in the 200/500/1650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM and notched PBs in all but the IM. He swam a similar at Nashville Futures this summer and improved his PBs in the 400/800/1500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Sanders made enormous progress during his junior year of high school. At the end of short-course season he dropped nearly 61 seconds year-over-year in the 1650 free and 6 in the 500. Similarly, he improved by 29.1 seconds in the 1500 free, 6.7 in the 800 free, 6.3 in the 400 free, 6.2 in the 200 fly, and 7.1 in the 400 IM. His best times are:

500 Free 4:32.66/4:07.85

1650 Free 15:45.66/16:03.21

200 Fly 1:51.34/2:07.27

400 IM 4:00.21/4:33.66

Sanders will join verbal commit Eien Mcgee in the Tennessee class of 2022.

