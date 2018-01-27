Chase Kalisz Says No To 25s: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Chase is a good guy. A better title to this piece might be Badgering Chase Kalisz. We caught him at the very end of a long night, and he did not expect to be interviewed. The Olympic medalist and World Champion swam fast at the Austin Pro Swim:
- 400 IM – 4:10.80
- 200 IM – 1:57.50
- 200 Breast – 2:11.21
- 200 Butterfly – 1:55.63
As he said on camera, he’s feeling big man speed now. Chase is loving the pro life, and he expects to close a swimwear partnership soon, making the pro life official.
***Expect a Day In The Life with Chase video feature soon courtesy of Coleman “The Hammer” Hodges.
In the meantime, with Chase dropping such fast swims so early in the season, what do you think he’ll go at U.S. Pan Pac and World Championship Trials this summer? I think Chase is 4:05.8 400IM, 1:55.1 200IM, 1:53.9 200 fly. Bottom-line, he’s faster than his ’17 summer times. What do you think?
I truly liked this interview u did with Chase – he is such a talented swimmer and one of the most consistently improving for the past 3 years on the Us Team . I see he has potential to get better ( if he wants to ) in the 200 breast and 200 fly and can improve on his last year WC times in both IM’s . With the mindset he has , he can certainly go the times u predicted . Loved his persistence not to tell his summer goals yet …shows how much he believes in himself and his Mentor / Coach preparations . Go Chase !!✌️
Very lax on the predictions there, Mel. I think at the least he goes new numers in the IMs. 4:04 and 1:54. Mid quad syndrome won’t affect him, and I wouldn’t be that surprised by a Brendan Hansen in 06 showing although it might look more like Lochte in 10. Chase is double IM WR sometime this quad.
I agree with you on the 1:53.9 Fly tho… And I think we might see him swim a 200 free (USA Relay baby) or 200 breast ($$$) at Nationals as well. I’d say either 1:46 mid-high, or 2:08.
I think he can get the 400 im world record, but I have doubts he will get the 200 im
Mel, you are rarely this pessimistic! 4:05.8? (Nothing wrong with that), just cause it’s a pan pac year doesn’t mean he won’t drop more than 0.1.
I say
400 im 4:05.4
200 im 1:55.1
200 fly 1:54.1