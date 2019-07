2019 FINA World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap Team USA’s Chase Kalisz swims his first individual final of the meet tonight as he competes for back-to-back 200 IM titles.

Caeleb Dressel Sets New American Record at 46.96 in Men’s 100 Freestyle In the finals of the men’s 100 freestyle Thursday, Caeleb Dressel nearly took down Cesar Cielo’s legendary 100 freestyle World Record, touching in 46.96,