Gwangju: Federica Pellegrini Scrive La Storia: Campionessa Del Mondo 200 Stile

David Aubry Smashes French 800 Free Record By Over Four Seconds David Aubry set a new French Record in the final of the men’s 800 freestyle, clocking a time of 7:42.08 to win the bronze medal.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap Get hype: Kristof Milak swims the 200 fly, Caeleb Dressel swims the 100 free after going a 47.32 in prelims, and Sun Yang races for his third gold medal.