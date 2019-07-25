2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 4x200m free relay saw the Aussie foursome of Ariarne Titmus, Madi Wilson, Brianna Throssell, and Emma McKeon power their way to the top of the podium in a new World Record time of 7:41.50.

Kicking things off for the Dolphin squad was 18-year-old Titmus, the woman who already took down America’s Katie Ledecky to claim the 400m freestyle title here in Gwangju on night 1.

In this relay final, Titmus led-off the Australians in a big-time opening split of 1:54.27 to shave .03 off of her own previous personal best and Australian National Record.

Entering these Championships, Titmus held a 200m free lifetime best of 1:54.30, a time that stood as the Australian National and Commonwealth Record. The mark was set at the Australian National Championships this past April. The St. Peters Western star was already under the 1:55-threshold prior to that performance, notching a time of 1:54.85 to collect silver behind Canada’s Taylor Ruck at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In the individual 200m free here in Gwangju, Titmus took silver behind Italy’s Federica Pellegrini, hitting the wall in a time of 1:54.66.

Tonight, however, the first leg was all Titmus, as she maintained over a 1 1/2 second lead over the next-closest competitor, 100m freestyle Olympic Champion Simone Manuel of the United States, who split 1:56.09.

Titmus’ 1:54.27 time keeps her in the 5th slot among the world’s all-time fastest performers in the women’s 200m free event.