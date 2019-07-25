2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
The women’s 4x200m free relay saw the Aussie foursome of Ariarne Titmus, Madi Wilson, Brianna Throssell, and Emma McKeon power their way to the top of the podium in a new World Record time of 7:41.50.
Kicking things off for the Dolphin squad was 18-year-old Titmus, the woman who already took down America’s Katie Ledecky to claim the 400m freestyle title here in Gwangju on night 1.
In this relay final, Titmus led-off the Australians in a big-time opening split of 1:54.27 to shave .03 off of her own previous personal best and Australian National Record.
Entering these Championships, Titmus held a 200m free lifetime best of 1:54.30, a time that stood as the Australian National and Commonwealth Record. The mark was set at the Australian National Championships this past April. The St. Peters Western star was already under the 1:55-threshold prior to that performance, notching a time of 1:54.85 to collect silver behind Canada’s Taylor Ruck at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
In the individual 200m free here in Gwangju, Titmus took silver behind Italy’s Federica Pellegrini, hitting the wall in a time of 1:54.66.
Tonight, however, the first leg was all Titmus, as she maintained over a 1 1/2 second lead over the next-closest competitor, 100m freestyle Olympic Champion Simone Manuel of the United States, who split 1:56.09.
Titmus’ 1:54.27 time keeps her in the 5th slot among the world’s all-time fastest performers in the women’s 200m free event.
I’m waiting for Yozhik and his analyses of Titmus not being a 200 free ace swimmer, stemmed from irrational hatred he has for any swimmer that threatened superiority of Ledecky.
TEXAS TAP WATER should change her handle to DRINKING AUSSIE KOOLAIDE, to at least be real.
JUSTIN THOMPSON should change her handle to SALTY YOZHIK ALT, to at least be real.
Easy sub 1:54 next year for Arnie 👊
Don’t think it will be easy, but it would be nice, it is time for Pellegrini to go, this event needs new blood.
I think many people also thought last year that Ruck would go sub 1:54 this year, but you never know.
i think we will soon see PELLEGRINI sub 1.54. has made remarkable progress and always manages to win when it really counts