China and The Netherlands Move Up Medal Table With Two Gold Medals Each On Night 6

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

China had a big night on night 6 of the 2024 World Championships in Doha. Dong Zhihao captured gold in the men’s 200 breast and the country’s men’s 4×200 free relay came from behind the USA and won gold. China now ties the USA at the top of the medal table with six golds.

The Netherlands also had a big night. Marrit Steenbergen moved to #8 all-time in the women’s 100 free as she won in a 52.26. Tes Schouten swam to the win in the women’s 200 breast as she touched in a 2:19.81 to finish over a second ahead of Kate Douglass (USA). Caspar Corbeau also picked up a medal for the Dutch as he won silver in the men’s 200 breast.

Spain won their first gold of the meet as Hugo Gonzalez won the men’s 200 back. The 200 back also had two more “firsts” as Switzerland and South Africa picked up their first medals of the meet. Switzerland’s Roman Mityukov won silver and Pieter Coetze won bronze for South Africa.