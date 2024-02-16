China and The Netherlands Move Up Medal Table With Two Gold Medals Each On Night 6

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap | Day 5 Finals Recap
- Day 6 Prelims Recap
DAY 6 FINALS RECAP
China had a big night on night 6 of the 2024 World Championships in Doha. Dong Zhihao captured gold in the men’s 200 breast and the country’s men’s 4×200 free relay came from behind the USA and won gold. China now ties the USA at the top of the medal table with six golds.
The Netherlands also had a big night. Marrit Steenbergen moved to #8 all-time in the women’s 100 free as she won in a 52.26. Tes Schouten swam to the win in the women’s 200 breast as she touched in a 2:19.81 to finish over a second ahead of Kate Douglass (USA). Caspar Corbeau also picked up a medal for the Dutch as he won silver in the men’s 200 breast.
Spain won their first gold of the meet as Hugo Gonzalez won the men’s 200 back. The 200 back also had two more “firsts” as Switzerland and South Africa picked up their first medals of the meet. Switzerland’s Roman Mityukov won silver and Pieter Coetze won bronze for South Africa.
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|USA
|6
|4
|5
|15
|China
|6
|2
|1
|9
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|0
|5
|South Korea
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Australia
|1
|6
|4
|11
|Italy
|1
|5
|2
|8
|Canada
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hong Kong
|1
|1
|1
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Germany
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Portugal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lithuania
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Denmark
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sweden
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Greece
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Austria
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|South Africa
|0
|0
|1
|1
I will look back on these Worlds with good memories, even if the statistical depth at 3rd-8th-16th does not always match previous cycles. Already 15 nations striking gold. A few nice surprises. Fun teasers like women’s relay teams from countries such as Poland, Brazil, and New Zealand actually in legitimate medal contention in the finals more than halfway through the race. And a complete absence of Rowdy’s nauseating BS. And yes, I know the commentators we do get are making occasional factual slip-ups even during the race; I can live with that.
China will be on top in Paris.
And I predict men repeating the both free relay golds
Very unlikely they’ll top Australia, but they have a realistic chance of topping the US on gold medal count, depending on how the US performs. Unfortunately I just don’t see a lot of the US stars capable of getting it done up against their rivals (Smith, Huske, Foster, etc). Ledecky and Finke are their best chances. On the Men’s side though I think China will def have the best team in Paris