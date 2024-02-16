Gonzalez: “I’m Learning A Lot From My Teammates, This Race Is For My Family” (Quotes Day 6)

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 is done and dusted in Doha with 3 medals (2 golds and one silver) for the Netherlands and 2 golds for China. It was a big win also for Cal former swimmer Hugo Gonzalez, who, after the silver in the 100 back, won the 200 back for Spain. Here is what the athletes said after their races:

MARRIT STEENBERGEN (NED)

Gold medallist in the 100 freestyle in a time of 52.26

“I’m just enjoying every second that I’m here, or at least trying to enjoy every second. It’s not always fun, of course, but I did not really feel the pressure. I was having fun, and I tried to enjoy the race. And when I do that, I can swim really fast.

I’m very calm. I’m not very nervous, so I think that’s who I am. Also, in the race, I know she (Haughey) goes out really fast. I tried to keep up because otherwise, the gap would have been really big. I just tried to do my own thing and not look at her too much, because that’s not my style.”

TES SCHOUTEN (NED)

Gold medallist in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:19.81

I’m just really happy and also I felt very relieved. I mean, you have, like, lots of nerves when you get into the race, and then it turned out good, like a PB and a gold. So then I saw my coach, and I was so tired, and I was so happy I started crying.

I didn’t really expect to swim this time today, but I had in mind to swim 2:19, especially after the European short course.

I saw the victory ceremony of Marrit (Steenbergen) in the call room, so I saw it on a TV, and I heard the anthem, and then after my race, doing the interviews I was standing near the photographers watching Casper’s race, this is an amazing night for our Country”

HUGO GONZALEZ (ESP)

Gold medallist in the 200 backstroke in a time 1:55.30

“I was fighting for the top spots in the middle of the race. I felt it and saw that I could maybe take a sneak peek under the water, but I didn’t know that the Swiss guy was swimming so fast. I didn’t see him. It could have been him or me. I lost the 100 for two hundred of a second. I’m happy that at this time, it was reversed in my position.

About his life in the United States and his group of work with Dave Durden

“I don’t think it’s just Dave, I mean, he is a great coach. He’s one of the best I’ve ever had, If not the best. But it’s not just the coaches. It’s the environment, my teammates, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and more guys, that I’m missing out on. I mean, if you take a look at our practice, I’m not the one leading the workouts or the lane.

I mean, I’m just happy to be able to level out my game and play at the same level as my teammates. I think I’m learning a lot from them and from my coaches. So, um, I’m really happy to be able to compare myself with them every day.

I want to dedicate this race to my family. My Spanish grandmother passed away last year in July when I was in Fukuoka. My uncle passed away two weeks ago in Brazil. My mom is actually not even in Spain. Not even here. She went to Brazil. So this is for them, I hope. I made them proud wherever they are.”

NIC FINK (USA)

Bronze medallist in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:08.85

“I feel pretty good. As much as I’ve been a 200 breast jerker throughout my whole career, I haven’t made a podium at long course world champs or the Olympics. So I think getting on the podium here is a good way to kind of wrap up the meet individually for me. It gives me a lot of confidence going into the summer.”

CASPAR CORBEAU (NED)

Silver medallist in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:08.2

“At the 150, I saw I was ahead, and I made not the smartest decision to turn on the jets a little bit too soon and I paid for it the last ten meters.

Of course, everyone wants the gold medal. I would rather put everything on the line di and get eighth place than finish and say I could have tried harder. I don’t I don’t think I could have tried harder. I put everything out there, so all I need is more experience. It’s a good step towards Paris.”