NYU Med Student Derek Maas Breaks Andrew Wilson’s UAA Record With 1:44.72 200 IM

2024 UAA Championships

February 14-17, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Chicago, Illinois

Meet Mobile: “2024 UAA Swimming & Diving Championships”

Men’s Recap

NYU med student Derek Maas highlighted the first two nights of competition at UChicago. Maas competed for Alabama as an undergraduate, where he won the Elite 90 Award at 2023 NCAAs. Maas won the men’s 200 IM in a 1:44.72, breaking Andrew Wilson’s UAA record that stood at a 1:46.69. Maas’s personal best is a 1:42.59.

Maas also helped NYU to a relay win. Maas anchored the team’s 200 free relay in a 19.42, the 2nd fastest split of the field. Maas also split a 47.08 leading off NYU’s 400 medley relay, the fastest of the field. NYU finished second behind Emory. Emory’s relay of Ryan Soh, Jake Meyer, Jeff Echols, and Nick Goudie won in a conference record of a 3:11.15. Meyer notably split a 52.71 on the breaststroke leg.

UChicago earned the relay win on night 1 in the 800 free relay. The team of Garrett Clasen, Junichiro Asano, Cooper Costello, and Kyle Garcia touched in a 6:34.29. Emory battled right behind them as they touched in a 6:34.39. Emory’s Crow Thorsen anchored in the fastest split of the field with a 1:36.13 but came up just short.

Sam Dienstag of Brandeis won the men’s 500 free in a 4:25.93. Dienstag was 4th in the event at this meet a year ago as he swam a 4:27.20 then.

Carnegie Mellon was the final winner of the night as Arnav Deshpande won the 50 free in a 20.04. Emory’s Nick Goudie was 2nd in a 20.20.

Scores Through Day 2:

Emory 575 UChicago 547.5 NYU 535 Carnegie Mellon 454 WashU 385 Case Western 331.5 URochester 267 Brandeis 230

Women’s Recap

The NYU women kicked the meet off on a strong note as they smashed the old UAA record that the team set just a year ago in the 800 free relay. The relay of Nicole Ranile, Emery Muller, Caitlin Marshall, and Kaley McIntyre swam to a final time of a 7:17.93, breaking the old record of a 7:23.97. McIntyre notable anchored in a 1:46.92, the fastest split of the field. McIntyre won the NCAA Division III title in the 200 free last March in a 1:47.44.

McIntyre also helped the team’s 200 free relay to a win. McIntyre led off in a 22.68, the only sub-23 split of the night. Ranile, Jolie Le Fauve, and Isabel Oldham combined to swim a final time of a 1:33.41, finishing ahead of Emory by less then two-tenths. Later in the eventing, McIntyre went on to win the 50 free swimming a 22.60. That broke the old UAA record of a 22.97 set by Emory’s Taylor Leona in 2022. McIntyre dominated the event as she won by over a second.

NYU’s 400 medley relay was also highlighted by McIntyre. The team of Ranile, Anna Li, Reina Gomez, and McIntyre swam to a time of 3:41.84 in the win. McIntyre anchored and came from behind as she split a 48.15 to pass Emory who finished second in a 3:43.70.

Caitlin Marshall of NYU also earned a win on the night as she won the 500 free by over five seconds. Marshall touched in a 4:49.89. Marshall’s win was key as NYU finished 2nd and 3rd. Marshall defended her UAA title and finished 4th in the event at NCAAs last year.

Emory’s Isabel Huang won the 200 IM for Emory as she touched in a 2:05.11, just out touching NYU’s Calista Lynch who touched in a 2:05.13. Huang did not swim the 200 IM at UAA’s last year but did swim it at NCAAs where she touched in a 2:07.43.

Scores Through Day 2: