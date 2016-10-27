Check Out Quick Qualifying Times For 2017 British Swimming Champs

In the wake of the full schedule of events for the 2017 British Swimming Championships having been released last week, now the men’s and women’s qualifying times for the event have been published.

The 2017 British Swimming Championships are scheduled to take place at Ponds Forge in Sheffield from April 18th through April 23rd. Last year the highly anticipated competition took place at the Tollcross International Swimming Center and served as the nation’s qualification meet for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. At that meet, athletes needed to meet strict qualification guidelines to land a coveted spot on the GBR Rio roster. Spots for last year’s European Championships were also determined based on performances during the 2016 edition of the competition.

Comparing the qualifying times of just the Olympic events between the 2016 edition of this meet and next year’s version, the women’s side of the house saw that 54% of the events are accompanied by faster cuts for 2017. For the men, just 31% of the Olympic events’ qualifying times are faster for 2017.

The women’s 50m/100m/200m/400m freestyle races, along with the 200m breaststroke, 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke represent the events for which faster times will be needed to qualify for 2017. While the 50m freestyle and 200m freestyle differentials are relatively nominal (26.57 in 2016 to 26.51 in 2016 and 2:03.25 in 2016 to 2:03.22 in 2017) respectively, there is a 3 tenth drop in the 100m freestyle. The qualifying time in 2016 was 57.39, while the 2017 QT rests at 57.09.

For the men, the 50m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke races compose the list of events with faster qualifying times for the 2017 edition of the British Championships. The 50m freestyle is a mere .01 of a second faster in 2017 (23.62 to 23.61), while the 400m freestyle has a proportional margin of 4:02.01 to 4:00.30 from 2016 to 2017.

Below is a grid comparison between the men’s and women’s, open and junior qualifying times from the 2017 and 2016 editions of the British Championships.

2017 British Championships Qualifying Times

2016 British Championships – Qualifying Times