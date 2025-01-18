Chalmers Impresses With 22.11 Lead-Off On Marion Relay At 2025 South Aussie States

2025 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, January 17th – Sunday, January 19th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre

LCM (50m)

SwimSwam Preview

Day 1 Recap

Live Results

The 2025 South Australia State Open Championships saw day two unfold from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre.

26-year-old Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers was in the water once again, following up his near-lifetime best 50m free victory from yesterday with another impressive performance.

Leading off the Marion men’s 4x50m free relay, Chalmers fired off a split of 22.11 to set his squad up for success.

That was just a hair off the South Australian State Record he put on the books last night, courtesy of the 22.01 he logged for gold. The South Aussie’s PB remains at the 21.98 notched at the 2024 Australian Championships.

Marion’s relay collectivity clocked a time of 1:33.87 to break the SA Record, with Matthew Clifford hitting 23.45 on the 2nd leg, Ali Altiok posting 25.01 on the 3rd leg and Olympian Matt Temple finishing the race off in 23.30.

As a refresher, Chalmers returned to Marion after a pre-Olympic Games stint under coach Ash Delaney at St. Andrew’s.

22-year-old Gabriel Gorgas of Manly Swimming Club landed on the podium twice today, grabbing gold in the men’s 100m free and 200m IM.

In the former, Gorgas touched in a time of 50.45, just off his lifetime best of 50.24, to get the edge over Lachlan Jackett-Simpson. Jackett-Simpson settled for silver in 50.48 while Clancy Luscombe rounded out the podium in 52.30.

As for the 200m IM, Gorgas dominated the field with a winning effort of 2:01.65 to get to the wall nearly 8 seconds ahead of the pack. That registered a new personal best for the New South Wales swimming, slicing .25 off his previous PB of 2:01.90 from the 2022 Australian Championships.

15-year-old Sienna Toohey doubled up on her 200m breast gold from day one with a solid 100m breast outing to collect more hardware.

Toohey of Alsbury Amateur turned in a time of 1:07.69 to represent the sole performer of the field under the 1:12 threshold.

Toohey opened in 31.58 and closed in 36.11 to come within striking distance of her fastest-ever time of 1:07.01 from last year’s Olympic Trials. That groundbreaking performance erased Olympic champion Leisel Jones’ longstanding Australian Age Record of 1:07.49 from 2000.

But the Aussies weren’t the only ones making noise on day 2, as 18-year-old Olympian Mio Narita of Japan took the women’s 400m IM event.

Narita touched in a time of 4:40.38 as the sole swimmer under the 5:00 mark in the race. That’s a nice in-season swim from the teen who finished 6th in the event in Paris with a final time of 4:38.83.

Narita’s career-quickest mark remains at the 4:35.40 notched at the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials. That rendered her the #3 performer on Japan’s all-time list.

Teammate Ai Soma also struck gold tonight, winning the women’s 50m fly.

Soma scored a time of 26.62 with 18-year-old Olivia Wunsch next to the wall in 26.76. Tea Tree Gully’s Brittany Castelluzzo bagged bronze in 27.28.

Soma owns a PB of 25.76 from 2022 to rank #2 among all-time Japanese performers while Wunsch of Carlile owns a personal best of 26.34 from last year.

Finally, 17-year-old Nao Shiota of Japan staked his claim on the men’s 100m fly but he wound up sharing the podium with 25-year-old Temple.

Both men touched in 53.20 to share the top of the podium followed by Joseph Hamson who logged 54.69 for bronze. Hamson of Knox Pymble won the 200m fly last night in 2:04.81.

Temple placed 7th in the 100m fly in Paris (51.10) despite entering the Olympics as a bona fide medal contender after posting an Australian record 50.25 at the 2023 Japan Open the preceding December.

Additional Winners