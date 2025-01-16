Chalmers & Temple Set To Battle Japanese Contenders At 2025 South Aussie Championships

2025 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, January 17th – Sunday, January 19th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre

LCM (50m)

Live Results

The 2025 South Australia State Open Championships begin tomorrow, Friday, January 17th and will feature Olympians Matt Temple and Kyle Chalmers among the contenders.

They’re part of a host of Aussies from South Australia and beyond who are ready to rumble alongside a strong Japanese contingent featuring the likes of Mio Narita, Kasumi Nakamura and Taki Taniguchi.

15-year-old Sienna Toohey of New South Wales is heading up the women’s breaststroke events but will also try the 200 IM on for size.

24-year-old Brittany Castelluzzo of Tea Tree Gully, 18-year-old Marcus Da Silva and 18-year-old Olivia Wunsch are also slated to compete.

As for Temple, the 25-year-old Marion ace is entered in the 50m free and 100m fly while teammate Chalmers is expected to race the 50m free and 50m fly. This is a departure for Chalmers who has typically the off-event of the men’s 800m freestyle at the past two editions of this competition.

These championships represent a homecoming of sorts for Chalmers who returned to Marion late last year after a stint under the tutelage of Ash Delaney at St. Andrew’s. However, as we reported, the Olympic champion’s coach Peter Bishop is now the head coach of the Netherlands national team. According to the club’s website, Shaun Curtis is the current head coach at Marion.

Key Entrants

Isabella Boyd

Brittany Castelluzzo

Kyle Chalmers

Marcus Da Silva

Isumi Ishzuka

Katsumi Nakamura

Mio Narita

Makaha Ohwa

Kaiya Seki

Naoya Shiota

Ai Soma

Ruka Takezawa

Taka Taniguchi

Matt Temple

Sienna Toohey

Olivia Wunsch

Masaki Yura