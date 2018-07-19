Cate Campbell Busts Out The Sprints In Cairns Pan Pacs Camp

While the United States is gearing up for its own Pan Pacific Trials in the form of Nationals, the Australians are in full-on training mode. The squad is currently in Cairns, the Queensland city located at the east coast of the far north tip of the state, further preparing to take on the stars n’ stripes, Canada, Brazil and Japan in Tokyo next month at the quadrennial event.

Enjoying the sunshine and benefits of outdoor training, sprinters Cate Campbell and world championships teammate Shayna Jack are tearing up the Tobruk Pool in practice, with C1 throwing down 2 sets of 3 x 50s and 1 x 100 max effort while suited. Kyle Chalmers was also making waves, completing a series of 25m sprints with particular emphasis on his starts and finishes, all while local age groupers did their thing just a few lanes over from the Olympic gold medalist.

The Aussie Pan Pac team will continue to train in Cairns until July 28th when they will depart for their Japanese training base in Nakaoka, which is about 130 miles away from Tokyo.